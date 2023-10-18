The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Strategy delivers life-saving treatment for opioid dependence

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 18 2023 - 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new program is helping save hundreds of kilometres of travel for people in the Grampians, Loddon and Mallee regions receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.