A new program is helping save hundreds of kilometres of travel for people in the Grampians, Loddon and Mallee regions receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence.
In the past year, an extra 120 people throughout the regions have received treatment support under a project through Orticare, based at Ballarat Community Health, to have alcohol and other drug nurse practitioners deliver the life-saving medication in the face of chronic prescriber shortages, particularly in regional areas.
Orticare Grampians Loddon Mallee Pharmacotherapy Network manager Pauline Molloy said over the three years from 2019 to 2022, the number of clients receiving treatment for opioid dependence in the region had increased five per cent but the number of doctors permitted to prescribe medication fell 35 per cent.
Opioids include drugs such as heroin, Oxycontin and fentanyl.
"Orticare needed an alternative strategy and nurse practitioners were emerging as a work force so we advocated for ongoing funding from the government and Department of Health to address the concerns," Ms Molloy said.
An initial 12 months of funding saw clinics expanded in Ballarat and Bendigo, and new clinics in Maryborough, Echuca and Mildura. The program recently received funding for a further two years.
The network had been working to build the number of AOD nurse practitioners, awarding scholarships across the catchment since 2015, but it had achieved little to address issues of health inequality for those who could not access the life-saving treatment they needed.
"The weird thing was, although we had issues of chronic prescriber shortage and had been building an AOD nurse practitioner workforce, because of a lack of funding they were not all working as AOD nurse practitioners," Ms Molloy said.
That meant patients spending many hours travelling hundreds of kilometres, to access the medication needed to treat opioid dependence.
Access is a problem for a lot of our catchment because of geography and distance.- Pauline Molloy
The recent funding announcement has eased some of the pressure, but demand for the AOD nurse practitioner service is still increasing.
In the first year of the program, two prescribers in the region ceased operating and nurse practitioners were able to absorb most of their patients.
"If we didn't have those clinics, we wouldn't have been able to continue their care," Ms Molloy said.
"Access is a problem for a lot of our catchment because of geography and distance - that's what creates a real barrier. These clinics are able to provide an emergency response where we have a prescriber shortfall and with this expanded workforce we have been able to call on them to ensure continuity of care for these patients."
Ms Molloy said if people had lost that ongoing care, they would go through withdrawal and face many other issues.
"We know the benefits of the treatment access to pharmacological therapy - it can reduce your risk of overdose, reduce illicit drug use, reduce illness or death, reduce criminality, increase stability in clients' lives ... and once you remove that treatment all those things can occur."
The number of hospitalisations for opioid misuse in the Ballarat local government area alone has increased more than 30 per cent over the past 10 years, with 184 opioid-related hospitalisations in 2020-21 and 77 opioid-related ambulance attendances.
And on average there are three to seven opioid-related deaths in Ballarat each year, plus a further one to two deaths in neighbouring shires.
Ms Molloy told delegates at the inaugural Alliance of Rural & Regional Community Health (ARRCH) conference at Creswick that although there were challenges in finding and retaining staff, she was positive about the future of the service and the difference it was making.
