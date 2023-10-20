Happy first birthday, Ballarat Vintage & Collectables Market Advertising Feature

Shane Magri is grateful for the support of the local community and the dedicated stallholders who have made the Ballarat Vintage & Collectables Market possible. Picture supplied

An exciting celebration is on the horizon as the Ballarat Vintage & Collectables Market gears up to mark its first birthday.



This unique market, which was once known as the Mill Market, has been revitalised and transformed under the passionate leadership of owner Shane Magri.



In just one year, together with the help and support of its 80 stallholders and the introduction of live auctions, it has evolved into a thriving hub for vintage and collectible enthusiasts, attracting visitors from far and wide.

The story of the Ballarat Vintage & Collectables Market begins with the vision of Shane, who took over the former Mill Market in 2022.



A seasoned collector and vintage enthusiast, Shane saw potential in breathing new life into this iconic Ballarat space. He understood that with the right approach, the market could become bigger and better.

Under Shane's leadership, the market underwent significant changes. The layout was revamped, making a more organised and aesthetically pleasing environment for visitors to explore the countless treasures on display.



Shane also brought in a diverse range of vendors, from seasoned antique dealers to hobby collectors, ensuring a wide variety of items for sale.

The success of Ballarat Vintage & Collectables Market can also be attributed to its focus on community and inclusivity.



Unlike many traditional markets, this venue doesn't just cater to seasoned collectors, but also welcomes novices, families, and curious shoppers.



It's a place where the love of vintage and collectibles is shared with anyone seeking a unique shopping experience.

The market has also become a hub for local artisans and craftsmen.



It's not just about antique furniture and rare collectibles; visitors can find handcrafted jewellery, vintage-inspired clothing, and unique art pieces. This diversity attracts a wide range of visitors and contributes to the market's thriving atmosphere.

The market has become an essential part of the Ballarat community, drawing in visitors from all over Victoria and beyond.



The October 28 birthday celebration promises to be a memorable event, with special giveaways, face painting, a jumping castle, live entertainment, and activities for the whole family.

In addition to the festivities, the market will also have a charity component. A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to a local charity, reinforcing the market's commitment to giving back to the community.

This is not just a birthday celebration however, but a testament to the market's enduring appeal and its ability to bring people together in a shared love for all things vintage.



Add the date to your calendars and join in the festivities - it's bound to be a day filled with nostalgia, joy, and the discovery of hidden gems from the past.



Happy first birthday, Ballarat Vintage & Collectables Market!

