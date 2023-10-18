"I'll show you what an abuser does," was the last thing a young mother heard before allegedly being brutally punched in the face by her partner.
The accused man, who The Courier hasn't named to protect the identity of the victim, faced a hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in relation to two instances of domestic violence towards his former partner.
On August 27, 2023, the woman was driving along Albert Street in Sebastopol with the accused and her child from a previous relationship, when the man became aggressive and started verbally abusing her.
During the argument, he allegedly told the woman not to paint him as an abuser.
"I'll show you what an abuser does," the man then said before allegedly punching the woman with "extreme force" in the face.
After the attack, the man fled from the car, while the victim managed to park at ALDI Sebastopol where she was witnessed screaming in pain and with a significant amount of blood coming from her nose.
While paramedics assisted the woman, she allegedly continued to receive aggressive texts from her abuser calling her numerous derogatory names including "f---g dog".
When the victim made a statement to police, she alleged the man had also seriously assaulted her on a previous occasion.
At an earlier date, the pair had left the Blue Bell Hotel about 9pm, when the accused, who was sitting in the back seat of the victim's car, spilled alcohol on the floor.
The victim then demanded he leave, at which point the man allegedly threw his drink out the window which smashed on another car, before leaving and telling his partner he would go and have sex with another woman.
But 10 minutes after the victim arrived home, her abuser came to the front door and insisted he be let in.
Once inside, the man allegedly began taunting the woman, telling her about a woman he had been sleeping with, before calling her derogatory names while she knelt on the floor pleading with him to leave.
Allegedly, the man then kicked the woman to the right hand side of her face, and several more times while she lay on the ground.
"Look at you, you're putrid and no one will ever love you," he allegedly said to the woman after attacking her.
On August 28, 2023 the man was arrested by police and when questioned provided 'no comment' answers.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The man had 11 pages of prior convictions brought before the court, which included an instance of domestic abuse against a different former partner in 2022.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said the man had been intimidating and intentionally demeaning towards his victim, and had used "significant violence" in the assault.
While providing a sentence indication, Magistrate Saines said he would consider handing the man a combined prison term and Community Corrections Order.
The matter was adjourned until November 2, 2023, and defence counsel for the man said it was likely their client would plead guilty at the next hearing.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.