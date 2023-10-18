The man who hit a taxi on Sturt Street while four times over the limit will spend the next six months behind bars, as one victim told the court the crash had taken "everything" from them after having 23 plates and pins put in their broken pelvis.
Rhythm Arora had previously pleaded guilty to the incident which occurred about 12:30am on July 2, 2023, when he hit a taxi at an estimated speed of 77km/h.
He later returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.202.
Impact statements were read in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, where the victims shared the devastating consequences the crash had on their lives.
"It's hard to describe the emotional impact the accident had on my life, I've had everything taken away from me," a statement from one of the female passengers said.
The woman, who was one of the backseat passengers in the taxi and was not in court owing to her injuries, said she was forced to have 23 plates and pins put in her pelvis and hips after the crash.
Her statement said after the crash she had been forced to move in with her boyfriend and his family, and had "struggled immensely" as she relied on them for even the most basic needs.
"I feel I have no enjoyment in life and am stuck in the same position in pain and unable to do anything," she said.
"Not being able to go to the sink would be enough for me to have a nervous breakdown."
The 24-year old, who was a full-time nurse at Ballarat Base Hospital, now struggles to stand for long periods of time and doesn't know when she will be able to work in a clinical setting again.
She said there was a stark contrast between her life before and after the crash as she now suffered from intrusive thoughts and felt fearful, distracted and anxious.
The woman's boyfriend, who was in the front seat of the taxi and sustained cuts and a concussion in the crash, said in a statement read to court he had felt "immense frustration and sadness", after the crash.
The man said he had become his partner's full-time carer while she recovered, and that their relationship had gone from happy to one dealing with pain and anger.
"Every morning I wake up and I am reminded of the night that changed my life [through] the emotional trauma of watching the one you love have everything taken away from them," he said.
"I wanted to treat [my partner] and her friend on a night out in Ballarat, but I wasn't able to and all we had was a nightmare."
The man's mother also had an impact statement read to court, where she detailed the horror she experienced ever since her son called her on the night of the crash.
She said she was responsible for relaying information about the two female passengers to their families who lived outside Victoria, and that she had to call them in-between the two girls' screams of pain.
"I will never forget her [one of the victims] screaming in pain as they prepped her for surgery," she said.
The woman said she had suffered "immeasurable" pain since the crash, and that she was worried about the recovery of the victims, particularly her son's partner.
"I try to reassure her life will be okay, but the truth is we don't know, will she be able to work as a nurse? Will she need more surgery? Will she be able to have children?", she said.
After reading the emotional statements to court, the prosecution lawyer said it was lucky no one had died, and Arora should be given a term of imprisonment owing to the enduring pain the crash had caused.
Defence lawyer Andrew Mitra said his client was eligible for a Community Corrections Order [CCO] rather than a prison term, as he had no prior offences, was a low risk of reoffending and would be isolated from his entire family who live in India.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said Arora had caused "profound" sadness and injuries to the victims.
"To say the least the victim impact statements have been profound, you have so significantly in a split-second changed the victims' lives forever," he said.
"That cannot be taken back and that cannot be replaced. Hopefully given time, those significant injuries will heal, but it will be a long road for any of those victims to get back to where they were before the accident occurred."
Arora was sentenced to six months in prison and a 24 month CCO upon his release.
Had he not pleaded guilty, Magistrate Radford said he would have faced 18 months of incarceration.
