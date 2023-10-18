JUST give people a little extra time and it could make a world of difference, recumbent endurance cyclist Tommy Quick says.
Quick has finally made it to Ballarat on his epic mission to ride to the four furthest-most points on the Australians mainland. He sets off again on Friday for the final leg of his journey, aiming to reach Footscray Park Bowling Club by mid-afternoon on Sunday, October 22.
This is almost three years after setting out for a training ride in Ballarat Cycle Classic, having been sidelined when hit by a car on his journey in South Australia's Barossa Valley and undergoing months of rehabilitation to ride again.
Just a little extra time.
Quick is passionate about raising awareness for childhood stroke, which changed his life in a seeming instant when he was 12 years old.
But his ride also aims to build attention on inclusivity, a message he was keen to reiterate when arriving at Ballarat Yacht Club mid-week.
"When I went to high school, my stroke was in term two of year seven, and my world changed instantly. My process for understanding and relaying messages was a challenge," Quick said.
"...There was also the social aspect and my mates were great in class but at lunchtimes, they would often walk to Macca's, about one kilometre away. I would often go to the aide's room. I tried it but by the time I got there it would be time to go back again. It was impractical.
"...The major thing I want people to know is time."
Quick said he had seen a video of a girl who had a stutter and urged people to give her a little extra time to hear what she had to say, because it was really not that much extra time in terms of seconds needed. To the person allowed extra time, it could mean everything.
RELATED COVERAGE:
While Quick's journey is slow and steady, his parents have been following him about Australia in a support vehicle. His mother, Rena Fisken, hails from Ballarat and this added an extra special element to his leg from Beaufort to Ballarat - although his grandmother was not at the window of her house near Lake Wendouree when Quick arrived in town.
Saxons Cycling Club members flanked Quick into Ballarat on Tuesday and will once again accompany Quick out of town on his ride to Melbourne.
Quick said about 600 children have a stroke in Australia each year. Each child has to live with the lasting effects from this stroke. Quick's stroke occurred after going to his bedroom with a seeming headache - he woke up fives weeks and two days later, having been in and induced coma.
About 142,000 Australians aged 18 to 65 are living with the effects of stroke.
"It's one reason why I'm doing it, to highlight anything can happen," Quick said.
He acknowledged his mission to all four points in Australia - Wilson's Promontory in Victoria, Byron Bay in New South Wales, Byron Bay in Queensland and Steep Point in Western Australia - would not be possible without his parents and incredible community support, such as from the Saxons.
Together, Quick and his parents have seen some amazing sights but Cape York moved him to tears.
"I'll never ride there again," Quick quipped, not wanting to revisit the dust and rough terrain on his tricycle. But he did also reach the milestone on his 30th birthday.
Stopping was never really an option. Quick said stroke "stripped" him from his love of playing sport but he was gradually able to push himself in new challenges and found physical education was his favourite subject in year 12.
This led to personal training, a Kokoda trek and creating new goals, including on the trike. Stopping was not really an option after being hit by a car - especially after doign a television interview soon after and pledging he would be back.
Now this mission is almost over, Quick said all he wanted to "put up [his] feet, literally" and take a well-earned break to plan his next sporting quest.
"I would like to make a career in the space of inclusion, whether that be in schools or in university," Quick said.
People are encouraged to come and cheer Quick as he sets off from Lake Wendouree from Ballarat Yacht Club on Friday morning, about 10am.
Follow Quick's progress: the4points.org.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.