Ballarat Indian Association is ready for the festival of light and wants the wider community to join in.
Association media officer Neil D'couto said Diwali is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India.
"It is a festival that has been embraced by all religions in India," he said.
"It signifies the victory of good over evil."
The association has been running the event for the past 14 years.
"It's just getting bigger and bigger as more immigrants come into Ballarat," Mr D'couto said.
"It's a growing community and there's lots more people attending these events."
Often people will decorate their homes in lights to celebrate.
Mr D'couto said this is to help guide Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity into the household.
The association is hosting a family friendly event on October 28.
"This is a time where a lot of Indians from different areas get to meet each other because different places have their own festivals which are not as widely celebrated as Diwali," Mr D'couto said.
"It's a really social event."
Dancing and activities including food trucks start at Federation University's Founders Theatre at 5.30 pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.