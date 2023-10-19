Two Ballarat schools could be forced to choose between raising fees or reducing teaching and learning resources if they become liable for payroll tax.
Ballarat Grammar and Ballarat Clarendon College are among 18 schools across the state who would become liable for payroll tax by 2028-2029 according to a Parliamentary Budget Office forecast.
The May state budget flagged about 110 non-government schools would lose their payroll tax exemption from July next year, in a move to help pay off the state's COVID-19 debt.
The list was whittled down the list to 60 after backlash from the sector, with the revised policy removing the payroll tax exemption for non-government schools with an income per student above $15,000.
Ballarat Grammar and Ballarat Clarendon College currently fall under the $15,000 threshold, but the Victorian government plans to assess private schools against the threshold each year until at least the start of 2029.
Fee increases in the coming years would tip both schools over the limit, making them liable to pay the tax for the first time.
"The disturbing thing about this tax is that it forces schools to choose between eroding teaching and learning resources or raising fees. There are many independent schools across the state that serve aspirational but not necessarily particularly wealthy families, including specialist schools," said Ballarat Clarendon College deputy principal Greg Ashman.
"A number of these schools may struggle as a result of this tax and some families may have difficulty in keeping their children in their school of choice. We need to keep children, and the potential impact on them, at the centre of our concern."
The only way to avoid the tax is to not increase fees, even by a modest amount. This is impossible, given rising cost pressures and the need to maintain services for students.- Michelle Green
Ballarat Grammar headmaster Adam Heath said the government's payroll tax increase for private schools, unique to Victoria, raised serious concerns.
"This move unfairly targets hardworking families, who are already making sacrifices to send their children to independent schools. This situation essentially imposes a double financial burden on parents who already cross-subsidise government education through their payment of school fees," he said.
Independent Schools Victoria chief executive Michelle Green said many affected schools would have little or no capacity to absorb the increase.
"The only way to avoid the tax is to not increase fees, even by a modest amount. This is impossible, given rising cost pressures and the need to maintain services for students," she said.
READ MORE:
"Schools which will be hit by the tax from next year have had no alternative but to reluctantly increase fees, even as they have sought to cut costs elsewhere."
The PBO forecast was prepared following a request from opposition education spokesperson Jess Wilson.
The Victorian opposition has expressed concern schools could pass on the cost of their payroll bill to parents and pledged to scrap the tax if elected in 2026.
"Labor's schools tax is an unfair and punitive tax on educational choice and opportunity," Ms Wilson said.
- with AAP
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.