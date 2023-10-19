The area at White Flat Oval where people are sleeping rough has been expanding with tents now set up in front of the stand.
Uniting Ballarat homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said the organisation had been in regular contact with people sleeping in the stand.
"We're providing assistance such as material aid and working to secure long-term accommodation in an area with limited affordable housing options," he said.
Mr Liversage said many of the people at the camp were regular visitors to Breezeway community meals program and attend local Uniting offices for any additional support they may need.
"Our Street 2 Home outreach team travel around Ballarat and the Central Highlands every day visiting people experiencing homelessness offering immediate assistance, connecting them with local support services and working on their behalf to secure long-term accommodation," he said.
City of Ballarat community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson previously told The Courier council was aware of the rough sleepers at White Flat Oval.
He said the council was liaising with support services and Victoria Police "to find the best possible solution for these people and the Ballarat community".
Victoria Police advise it is not an offence to be homeless, or to sleep in a public space but can move people on if they are blocking an intersection or a building entry.
Over the course of winter, many have struggled with the current cost of living and housing crisis.
In July, Mr Liversage said there were some 80 people sleeping rough around Ballarat and more coming to Uniting for support.
"We turned away 1000 people last year," he said.
"We didn't have to staffing resources to be able to meet the needs of those people."
The vacancy rate for Ballarat LGA in August 2023 is 0.9 per cent for units and 1.5 per cent for houses and the data showed some areas had a 14 per cent jump in weekly rent in a 12-month period.
Renters are paying median prices of $431 a week for a house and $342 for a unit, according to CoreLogic's Quarterly Rental Review.
