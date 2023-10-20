Reigning Saturday pennant premiers Victoria are 0-2 to start their premiership defence, but those at the club are not panicking.
A round three match-up with Mt Xavier awaits the eighth-placed side.
Victoria's Marc Oswin said the club was remaining calm despite the slow start.
"Externally, other people might be making a big deal of our slow start but from our side we're just trying to build a bit of team chemistry and give opportunities to players who have earned a go at the top level," Oswin said.
"You don't get too reactive to results in the first couple of weeks, we'll see improvement from now on.
"The division one side started with BMS at home and follows with three away games so it is a tough way to build into the season when you can't play at home.
"But we've just got to take it on and we'll do just that."
Victoria went down 75 (3) to 83 (15) to fellow grand finalists BMS before a shock 87 (14) to 80 (4) loss to Linton in round two.
There has been movement for the reigning premiers across all divisions as well as Brenton Coad missing the opening round with Champion of Champions honours.
"We've made a few changes to the structure of our top side, it lines up a bit differently to the team that won the premiership last season," Oswin said.
"With life changes and off-season changes comes opportunity for other players who have been working hard on their games behind the scenes to get those opportunities.
"There's been some recruiting done as well with Tony Wood coming back to the club and Vincent Hunt moving from Clunes so all of these things take a bit of time for the chemistry to build."
Oswin said the club has seen a "large influx" of members over the last couple of months.
"We've got six or seven junior members as well which is a bit of a flow-on effect from my involvement with the Ballarat Highlands Gold Diggers under-18 squad," he said.
"Our school program with St. Alipius has also helped, we have teams in seven out of nine Saturday divisions.
"It has been a pretty exciting time over the last couple of months."
Mt Xavier hosts Victoria at 1pm on Saturday at the Mt Xavier Bowling Club.
Around the grounds, the three undefeated sides in BMS, Linton and Webbcona will all look to stay unbeaten, with BMS up against a challenging City Oval outfit.
Webbcona travels to Creswick, while Linton visits bottom-of-the-ladder Learmonth.
Ballarat and Sebastopol go head-to-head at Ballarat as Sebastopol looks to hold on to a top-four spot.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.