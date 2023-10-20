The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Victoria to clash with Mount Xavier in BHBR Round 3 in must-win contest

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 20 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reigning Saturday pennant premiers Victoria are 0-2 to start their premiership defence, but those at the club are not panicking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.