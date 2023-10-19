Back-to-back top-order century stands has netted one win and one loss for Naps-Sebas, but just how good it is will be determined this weekend when the First XI clash with Wendouree in the match-of-the-round.
Sajith Dissanayaka, with a bludgeoning 153 off just 120 balls and a supporting role from Daniel Scott with an ubeaten 50 got the job done in a big chase against Brown Hill last weekend, but the Red Caps loom as a different beast this week, especially as it is coming off a week's rest after last week's clash with East Ballarat was a wash-out.
The Red Caps should have enjoyed the extra time in the nets after crashing to 8-62 in the opening match against Bacchus Marsh, but somehow eeking out a win through a strong bowling effort. Back on turf this weekend, they loom a different beast.
Skipper Heath Pyke said his side was excited to get back on turf this Saturday.
"I'm actually sitting at the ground right now, looking at the roller going over the wicket, it looks beautiful, it'll be good to be back on the grass" he said.
"Naps-Sebas has definitely got some dangerous players, that's for sure. The big fella (Dissanayaka) up the top is firing, come Saturday's we're definitely going to have to have some plans in place to mitigate his dominance.
"But even if we were to dismiss him early, they've got such a good batting line-up, we're going to have to be on our game, but on the flip-side from a bowling perspective, they've got more than enough to cause us some concerns."
The other big tests to see where clubs sit this season occur in the Buninyong versus Ballarat-Redan and Mount Clear versus East Ballarat encounters.
In the first two round, the Two Swords and the Bunnies have each shown marked improvement. Buninyong was terribly unlucky to lose to Darley, Naditha Tissera's hand injury ultimately cost them their second win, it is expected his will miss this weekend as well.
The Two Swords did plenty right against Golden Point, but probably needed an extra 20-30 runs to be sure. Zac Jenkins will need some support in the top order as the season progresses for Ballarat-Redan to be competitive most weeks. This game should go down to the wire.
Mount Clear would have been happy with its batting performance last round against Bacchus Marsh, but despite scoring 235, nearly conceded to Bacchus Marsh, the Mounties aren't quite at the peak of their powers just yet.
MORE SPORT
East Ballarat on the other hand would have been disappointed to miss out on a run last round, they'll be keen to keep the momentum from the opening round win going this week.
Darley, fresh off a narrow win, its first of the season, hits the road to face Brown Hill. Brown Hill has the ability to score Darley here, but the Darley bowlers, led by Madushanka Ekanayaka will be a different kettle of fish on turf. It was this game in 2021 that Ekanayaka destroyed Brown Hill with 9-15, Darley loom as a big threat here.
Bacchus Marsh has got its bowling right once and its batting right once, but if it doesn't get it all together this week, it will be in for a long day against Golden Point. The Pointees are the form team early in the year and should start as favourites here.
Bacchus Marsh v Golden Point @ Maddingley Park
Bacchus Marsh - no team selected
Golden Point - no team selected
Wendouree v Naps-Sebas @ C. E Brown Reserve
Wendouree - Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Tom Godson, Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty, Mick Nolan, Sam Peeters Heath Pyke (c), Cole Roscholler
Naps-Sebas - Tarkyn Balzan, Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Jack Goossens, Harry Peirson, Dylan Price, Jarryd Price, Daniel Scott (c), Lachlan Sheridan, Dylan York
Brown Hill v Darley @ Western Oval
Brown Hill - Tom Bourke-Finn (c), Nick Cochrane, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Fraser Hunt, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan, Martin Porter, Nathan Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara, Jaxon Thomas
Darley - no team selected
Buninyong v Ballarat-Redan @ Buninyong Rec Reserve
Buninyong - no team selected
Ballarat-Redan - Matthew Aikman, David Carton, Riley Fisher, Jayden Hayes (c), Michael Hayes, Robert Hind, Zac Jenkins, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding, Randhir Sandhu
Mount Clear v East Ballarat @ East Oval
Mount Clear - Ashley George, Kylan Jans, Thomas Le Lievre, Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Aidyn Matheson, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Jacob Smith, Grant Trevenen, Matt Ward
East Ballarat - no team selected
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.