The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

BCA First XI preview as Naps-Sebas chase big scalp of Wendouree

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
October 19 2023 - 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Back-to-back top-order century stands has netted one win and one loss for Naps-Sebas, but just how good it is will be determined this weekend when the First XI clash with Wendouree in the match-of-the-round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.