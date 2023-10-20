A team at Ballarat's Federation University are rolling out a project to track Ballarat's koala population, with fears numbers are declining fast.
Institute of Science, Innovation and Sustainability senior lecturer Dr Sarah Preston, along with veterinarian Dr Adrienne Lavinia, wildlife shelter operator Nikki Shanahan and research assistant Laura Roberfroid are tracking koalas in the wild and in rehabilitation.
The project has been years in the making, but the team has been tracking the animals for a few months, including one for the past two months, Catherine the Koala.
Dr Preston said it's more than tracking wildlife.
"We're tracking animals that come into care, are treated by local veterinarians and animal wildlife welfare staff or volunteers and what we're really trying to see how they integrate back into the wild," she said.
"We want to get answers on these sorts of questions because we don't really get any information post release."
"Catherine" the Koala was named after 10-year-old Catherine Kane, who sold cupcakes at her primary school to raise money for Shanhaven Shelter.
Catherine was roaming about the Woowookarung Regional Park near the university's Mount Helen campus.
Dr Preston said they have been tracking Catherine for two months.
"She's really only using a certain area at the moment of the park," she said.
Dr Preston said koalas in the Ballarat area are in "fast decline".
"They come in a lot with traffic accidents to vet clinics and then go to the shelters," she said.
The research will hopefully help define the areas where koalas are getting hit by traffic.
Dr Adrienne Lavinia said they saw a lot around Mount Helen and Buninyong.
"A lot of the roads like the main streets of Buninyong, they must come out of Union Jack Reserve or heading up to the mountain and all around Mount Helen," she said.
The project will also include citizen research thanks to groups like Friends of Canadian Corridor undertaking a koala count.
Dr Preston said there are "pockets" of koalas in the area.
"The whole idea is try and keep a wild population around Ballarat ," she said.
"That's important especially for the diversity of koalas across Australia.
"We know everywhere where there is koalas, there's huge issues in keeping the diversity of the population. We need small pockets, larger pockets of koalas so you can keep genetic diversity going."
Dr Preston said the research will also look into how koalas go into care, whether from a car crash or dog attack, how they were treated and if they keep surviving or return to care.
"Koalas have issues with chlamydia as well, so when they come in with chlamydia, they get treated, but we don't know if that treatment lasts and then they get chlamydia again," she said.
When it came to accident prone areas, Dr Preston said over the research they will get an idea of high yield areas and bring that information to government bodies.
Ms Shanahan said the main changed she wants to see to help protect koalas was around public awareness.
"Koalas are on the decline and there are people like us out there working trying to save them," she said.
"We ask people take notice of where koala's have been on the road."
Dr Lavinia said Victorian koalas needed assistance to prevent loss of the iconic creature.
"The rate of decline of Victorian koalas are in enormous risk of that," she said.
"There are gluts of koalas in some populations and rapidly declining in other areas.
"A chlamydia outbreak or a heat event and an entire population can crash in a few years."
