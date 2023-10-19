The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Ballarat Bolts will no longer exist as pathways to Premier Cricket run out

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat has lost its most successful current state-based club with the Ballarat Bolts women's cricket club being wound-up predominantly due to a lack of pathway option for young girls to further their talents in country Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.