Ballarat has lost its most successful current state-based club with the Ballarat Bolts women's cricket club being wound-up predominantly due to a lack of pathway option for young girls to further their talents in country Victoria.
The Bolts, winners of three successive premierships, including last season's WCCC one-day shield, will not field a team this season, with the Ballarat Cricket Association instead adding a second division to the women's competition - which starts on October 27 - in order to make up for the lack of opportunities for female cricketers going forward.
Former playing coach Emily McNeight said it was shattering for young girls wanting to play cricket within Ballarat that there no longer exists a pathway for them to aspire to play within their home town.
"The Bolts can't go any further into Premier Cricket, we can only ever field a shield team, unfortunately it's not what our girls need, they need a prominent pathway to go from Ballarat to Premier Cricket and we can't offer that," she said.
"Some have headed to Geelong, we've also got contacts at Carlton, some have gone to Essendon, we've got contacts at Melbourne Cricket Club as well.
"In order for us to push up and become a premier club we need to be affiliated with a men's team, but that was never the intention with the Bolts.
"We got that feedback two seasons ago that when we made the move to Shield 1, that was as high as we could get to without a men's team. If you're not aligned with a male club, you can't have a female standalone club."
Geelong remains the only regionally based Premier Cricket Club, which means girls who wish to play at the top level from throughout country Victoria need to travel there, or to the metropolitan clubs, in order to play.
"Without having access to premier clubs, It makes it very difficult for girls from the country to play," McNeight said.
"Someone from Mildura for example would be travelling five or six hours, it makes it very difficult to get girls participating in the sport and for many families, that's not feasible."
"This isn't what sport should be about, it should be about giving as many opportunities as you can to all players.
McNeight said the idea of the Bolts was to give an opportunity for young women's cricketers to reach the best of their ability. She said she felt the idea of a country-based competition was still a long way off.
"I don't think it's feasible right now," she said. "It would be fantastic if that was offered. When I played junior cricket, we came through the Central Highlands region, every part of the state had a region, all the girls would come together and play. There's not really an opportunity for that to occur at the moment.
"The Friday night competition will be good in Ballarat, but right now there isn't the level of depth to what we would be playing against as the Bolts."
McNeight said she was hopeful the club could get up and running again in the future, but in the meantime wished to thank all the volunteers and players who had been a part of the successful ride.
"I'd love to thanks everyone who's been involved with the club and what became the Bolts," she said. "Greg Wakeling and Jenna Fowlie did so much work, we had Jemery Byrne coached the first season and part of the second season.
"All the parents who committed the time for wanting the best for their children and for the love of the sport of their daughters."
