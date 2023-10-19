Ballarat detectives have revealed a BMW sportscar found torched at Sulky had broken down on the Midland Highway the day before.
Monday's pre-dawn blaze was one of at least five car fires reported within 24-hours across a region stretching from Bacchus Marsh to Wendouree.
Police said the 2008 white BMW 650i coupe had come from an address in the greater Ballarat region and had broken down at Sulky on Sunday.
Detective Rob Ward said police had removed and safely stored the number plates and the fire had become an arson investigation..
"Someone has possibly stolen items from the car and then set it on fire around 4.45am Monday," he said.
"We're looking for dashcam footage or anyone with information about what happened."
Ballarat CIU is also investigating a fire that began in a white Mazda BT-50 ute stolen from Walker Street Sebastopol and dumped south of Buninyong a short time later.
CFA crews were called to the blaze at the corner of Atkinsons and Nolans roads, Scotchmans Lead at 2.10am Sunday.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Scott Howard said it was understood the ute had been bogged on the side of the dirt road before it had been set on fire.
"The whole car was destroyed. There was not much left," he said.
"It's also possible items were stolen from that car as well."
He labelled the behaviour as extremely dangerous - especially around long grass and in increasingly-dry conditions.
"This sort of thing can start a bushfire. We know its going to be a bad season. You can see that already, with the number of grassfires we've had.
"Offenders are putting themselves and other people at risk because you never know when a car will explode."
Detectives said that at 12.30am on Sunday a Ford sedan was set alight outside a Grevillea Road home in Wendouree.
"It wasn't stolen," Det LSC Howard said.
"The victim saw someone near the car and noticed the fire. They were able to put it out themselves. The damage was contained to the front wheel arch.
"We're now looking for any dashcam or CCTV."
Ballarat Senior Sergeant Brad Hall also wanted to remind drivers to lock their cars.
"Some of the modern cars have retractable mirrors if the car is locked. If this is the case, always make sure your car is locked because thieves will be looking for those mirrors," he said.
"A lot of thefts are opportunistic.
"Don't make it easy for them."
A sedan was also found badly burnt out south of Ballan on Monday morning.
The shell was found in a truck parking area at the corner of Geelong-Ballan and Glenmore roads in Mount Wallace.
Moorabool detectives are investigating.
Meanwhile, a burning ute managed to ignite a bushfire that threatened a new estate on the Ballarat-side of Bacchus Marsh on Sunday.
The blaze took two hours to bring under control and crews were still at work after light rain failed to extinguish smouldering trees.
Anyone with information on any of these fires should; call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
