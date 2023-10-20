Animal rescue operators have welcomed a council de-sexing program after an "ugly" kitten season last year.
Chez Guy Small Animal Rescue co-founder Cherie Reid said having de-sexing more affordable would help a lot of people.
"There are so many people out there who can't afford basic vet costs at the moment because of the cost-of-living," she said.
City of Ballarat and the National Desexing Network, in conjunction with participating local vet clinics, are partnering to provide low-cost desexing for household cats as part of the annual desexing assistance program.
The program is now available for City of Ballarat residents who meet criteria to receive a special rate at the vet when desexing their cat, which makes the cost only $50.
Ms Reid said she wished this occurred earlier in the year well before kitten season or be available all year round.
"Having more accessible desexing would be amazing because you wouldn't have the over flow of kittens," she said.
"Over the years we've had a number of dumped kittens in plastic bags or out in the bush."
Ms Reid, who co-founded the shelter ten years ago, said the previous kitten season was "ugly".
"A lot of kittens in care and a lot of ones with cat flu as well, that comes down to not vaccinating," she said.
"That wouldn't be happening if a lot of the cats in the town were desexed."
Desexing cats as early as possible means fewer cats and less stress when a cat gets out.
"It stops unwanted kittens and the dumping of kittens," Ms Reid said
"The cry out for rescue groups as well as for the council to have accessible desexing at this time of year because of the number of kittens that are born that aren't wanted."
Ms Reid said since COVID-19 more people have pets but may not have had them desexed due to lockdown periods and now may not have the funds to have to procedure as cost-of-living increases.
Ballarat council deputy mayor Amy Johnson said cost can deter owners from desexing their cat.
"As the weather warms up, cats start seeking a mate and we've already seen an increase in the number of kittens surrendered to our shelter," she said.
"Jump online or give the NDN a call to check your eligibility for the program."
The criteria includes:
There is a limited amount of funding for NDN, so council can only accept a finite amount of cats.
