FIVE-year-olds Payton and Rupert both claim they are some of the fastest sprinters in their kindergarten.
Payton says she is fast like her sister and can race faster than her dad. Rupert says he is the eldest in his kindergarten class and with that, comes being the fastest.
They want more people in Ballarat to race like them.
The Y's Lucas Kindergarten has pupils keen to get out running the hotly contested one-kilometre children's dash, sponsored by The Y, as part of the Run for a Cause program on November 19.
With one month to race day, these youngsters have plenty of tips to help people get up and running - or walking - in the city's biggest participation fun run to boost Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
"I am really fast," Rupert says.
"I've been running a lot. I also like bike riding - without training wheels.
"...[Best training advice] to run up a hill and back; up a hill and back."
Payton's best training advice for those who might want to take up running is "to run back and forth lots".
She also said wearing Barbie runners helped her run faster, while Rupert's preferred running footwear is Melbourne Demons boots.
Run for a Cause has changed courses this year with a new event village based at Lucas Town Centre - near Lucas Kindergarten - to add to the festive cheer in the lead-up to Christmas.
The Y children's dash runs up Lilburne Avenue on to Sturt Street and back to Lucas Town Centre. One parent is permitted to run with a child.
For those who are signing up for the six and 12-kilometre courses, runners and walkers will take in the Arch of Victory while the longer course will also travel part of the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail and Lucas streets.
All money raised from the event will support Ballarat Christmas Appeal and help to boost the work of partner charities Uniting Ballarat, the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul and Anglicare in supporting people most in need for the festive season.
Registrations are open at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.