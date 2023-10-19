The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Run for a Cause 2023: Lucas Kindergarten children share running tips

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 19 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIVE-year-olds Payton and Rupert both claim they are some of the fastest sprinters in their kindergarten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.