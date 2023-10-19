The Courier
Updated

Prison escapee Daniel Briffa arrested in Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:30pm
A prisoner who allegedly escaped Langi Kal Kal prison and was on the run for 45 days has appeared in court, after his arrest in Ballarat.

