Prison escapee Daniel Briffa arrested in Ballarat

A prisoner who allegedly escaped Langi Kal Kal prison and was on the run for 45 days has appeared in court, after his arrest in Ballarat.
Daniel Briffa appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 19, after he was arrested by detectives from the Fugitive Squad and Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit at a home in Ballarat East about 10.30am.
The 50 year-old faced one charge of escaping from prison and did not apply for bail.
Defence counsel for Briffa entered a guilty plea before Magistrate Mark Stratmann.
The plea will be heard on November 28, 2023.
Briffa's lawyer said he was withdrawing from methamphetamine and was suffering from cirrhosis.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.