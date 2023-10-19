A forgetful father-of-three had his ute, shotgun and ammunition stolen, after he rushed to the toilet and left his keys in his car overnight.
The 52-year-old man, who The Courier hasn't named, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges of failing to correctly store a firearm and ammunition.
According to a police summary, the man arrived home in Alfredton about 10pm on December 10, 2022, and entered his home while leaving his keys, shotgun and ammunition still in his car.
During the night, the man had his Toyota Hilux stolen along with the gun and ammunition.
The next day, the man reported the offence to police, where he made full admissions to forgetting to store the weapon securely after arriving home.
Police recovered the gun at a later date.
The man, who was self represented, said he had been helping a friend sandbag their property during flooding, and was "pretty well cooked" by the time he got home.
Upon arriving, he said he had to go to the toilet, and owing to his fatigue he had forgotten to secure the items.
"I'm very sorry for what happened," he said.
The 52-year-old said he owned 14 guns, which had belonged to his father, and were handed into a local gun shop after he had his licence suspended following the incident.
He also told the court he was a concreter for a family business, had three children aged between 13 and 18 and had committed no prior criminal offences.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said failure to store a weapon was a serious offence, and was of great risk to the wider community as stolen firearms were often used in subsequent crimes.
"I have to say to you, courts take these matters really serious, while hearing the summary I was going to say what could have happened, and then that's exactly what did happen," he said.
"[It] resulted in the worst case, car stolen with the gun in it."
Magistrate Stratmann said the man would escape a conviction as he had a clean criminal history, and had been assisting members of the community on the day of the offence.
The man was fined $750.
