The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Alfredton man pleads guilty after failing to secure shotgun and ammunition

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 19 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A forgetful father-of-three had his ute, shotgun and ammunition stolen, after he rushed to the toilet and left his keys in his car overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.