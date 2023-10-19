Big building, huge opportunity in Ballarat's CBD

Colliers is pleased to present this exciting opportunity at 15 Armstrong Street North in Ballarat Central.
Offered as vacant possession, the property consists of two buildings, with a total building area of 1150 square metres (approx.) connected at 15 and 15A.
It has a ground floor combined area of 500 square metres (approx.), with two frontages and four floors.
It features air conditioning, security and amenities in both buildings, with solid bluestone walls on the ground floor, solid bricks walls and exposed beams. There is also a rear warehouse with roller door access.
The property is exceptionally located in the thriving heart of Ballarat's CBD, within the Armstrong Street food precinct.
It is in close proximity to Myers/Central Square Shopping Centre, Ballarat City Hall, GovHub and Ballarat Railway Station.
This is an opportunity not to be missed for any owner-occupier, investor or developer looking for a unique CBD location.
Polish this gem and create your very own masterpiece. Contact the agency to arrange an inspection.
