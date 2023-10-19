The Courier
Exciting CBD Opportunity | 15 Armstrong Street North

By Commercial Property
Updated October 21 2023 - 9:58pm, first published October 19 2023 - 5:19pm
Big building, huge opportunity in Ballarat's CBD
  • 15 Armstrong Street North, Ballarat Central
  • 1150 square metres
  • $1,850,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers is pleased to present this exciting opportunity at 15 Armstrong Street North in Ballarat Central.

