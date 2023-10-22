The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Review
Sports Affairs

Saturday pennant: Victoria finally breaks through | Rd 3 review

By The Courier
Updated October 22 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol's Ian Warner in action in his club's dominant day out against Ballarat. Pictures by Kate Healy
Sebastopol's Ian Warner in action in his club's dominant day out against Ballarat. Pictures by Kate Healy

Victoria is on the winner's list at last with a high-quality Saturday pennant match-up against Mount Xavier going the way of the reigning premiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.