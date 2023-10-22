Victoria is on the winner's list at last with a high-quality Saturday pennant match-up against Mount Xavier going the way of the reigning premiers.
It was the first win of the season for Victoria, with Marc Oswin's calming words ahead of round three ageing nicely.
Oswin said the club expected to see immediate improvement and they did just that on Saturday with a 80 (14) to 73 (4) triumph against Mt Xavier.
Both clubs walked away with two rinks each but it was Barry Clark's first rink that proved the difference, with Victoria enjoying a 10-shot rink win en route to the seven-shot victory.
The result saw both teams move to a 1-2 win-loss record with the reigning premiers stuck in seventh place.
Learmonth and Ballarat both fell to 0-3 starts to the season with losses to Linton and Sebastopol, respectively.
Sebastopol won all four rinks in a thumping 33-shot victory as Paul Lovell's fourth rink enjoyed the biggest margin of the day with a 10-shot win.
Sebastopol sit one win behind the undefeated Linton, following their 79 (16) to 73 (2) win against Learmonth.
The second-placed Linton now has three-consecutive wins against Ballarat, reigning premiers Victoria and Learmonth on Saturday.
It was a fascinating result at Learmonth with the home side winning the second rink 31 shots to 13, but losing the other three rinks by a combined shot differential of 42-66.
Creswick and BMS also enjoyed wins on Saturday, with BMS holding a ladder-leading 3-0 win-loss record and +57 shot differential.
LEARMONTH 73 (2) def by LINTON 79 (16)
Timothy Griffin, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross, Ross Powell 14 lt Rod Lindsay, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 17
Gary Moy, Elizabeth (Liz) Bourke, Mark Powell, Michael (Mick) Casey 31 d Glenn Landers, Karen Hall, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 13
William Rowe, Addy Ryan, David Ryan, David Kelly 14 lt Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington 24
Chris Powell, Craig Findlay, Grant Bourke, Brendan Pym 14 lt Edward (Stewart) Williams, Danny Pridham, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Williams 25
MT XAVIER 73 (4) def by VICTORIA 80 (14)
Ray Bellingham, Malcolm Sargent, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald 14 lt Michael Curtis, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 24
Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 24 d Paul Tudorovic, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 19
Stacey Forrest, Norman Hughes, Lynden Henderson, Phillip McGrath 16 lt Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Anthony (Tony) Wood, Craig Ford 20
Robert Storey, Frank Duggan, Paul Forrest, Chris McDonald 19 d Kevin Haintz, Donna Leeson, Vincent Hunt, Sunni Haynes 17
CRESWICK 84 (17) def WEBBCONA 65 (1)
Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Stephen (Steve) Pope, Gerry Flapper 27 d Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 14
Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 17 d Brett Collins, Debbie Gorin, Wayne Pattie, Taylor Stewart 14
Greg Peel, Dean Cooper, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 24 d Chris Steenhuis, Benjamin (Ben) Horwood, Anthony (Tony) Lange, Matthew Collins 21
Peter Fontana, Alan Penrice, William (Bill) Booth, Stephen Hepworth 16 vs Ross Brown, Geoff Gullock, Andrew Ingram, Zachary (Zac) Stewart 16
BALLARAT 69 (0) def by SEBASTOPOL 92 (18)
John Crawford, Grayson Widmer, Heather Hopkinson, John Cameron 19 lt David Ellis, Christopher McClymont, Ian Warner, Robert (Rob) Baker 24
Kathryn (Kaye) Cornish, Steven Thompson, Paul Ryan, Paul Ashmore 13 lt Kevin Lynch, Bruce Carter, John Garvin, William (Will) Matthews 20
Michael Calagari, Kathryn (Rhiannon) Williams, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 12 lt Brian Johnson, Anthony Beacham, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 23
Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 15 lt Frederick (Fred) Reus, Gary Sheppard, Alan Jones, Paul Lovell 25
BMS 88 (16) def CITY OVAL 67 (2)
David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 18 lt Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 22
Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 22 d Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 19
Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 23 d Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 12
Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 25 d Peter Cameron, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts, Heath Fumberger 14
LADDER: BMS 170 points, +57 score diff; LINTON 170, +29; SEBASTOPOL 153, +65, CRESWICK 147, +5; Webbcona 143, +8; Mt Xavier 140, -10; Victoria 136, -8; City Oval 132, -22; Learmonth 131, -55; Ballarat 130, -69
CLUNES 66 (3) def by WEBBCONA 78 (15)
Jenny Cameron, Eileen Spong, Alan Baird, David Templeton 21 d Slade Baulch, Valerie Jackson, Lindsay Tucker, Geoffrey (Geoff) Annear 16
Slade Baulch, Valerie Jackson, Lindsay Tucker, Geoffrey (Geoff) Annear 15 lt James McArthur, Tony Hendy, Rodney (Rod) Barton, Peter Morris 25
Michelle Smith, Howard Smith, Alan Carnegie, Paul Lythgo 14 vs Jacinda Wells, Donna Blackburn, Shayne Hodges, Thomas (Tom) Clarke 14
Jodie Lythgo, Debbie Annear, John Dellavedova, John Young 16 lt Shayne Bromilow, Jill Hopper, Danny Foley, Garry Van Kessel 23
BUNINYONG 63 (4) def by BALLARAT NORTH 82 (14)
Terrance Jordan, Phillip (John) Nunn, Wayne Morgan, Brian Wilcock 11 lt Michael Clark, Craig (Sam) Newman, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 18
Kevin Lee, Gordon Donaldson, Darrin Casey, Keith Chapman 24 d Kevin (John) Nimmo, Benjamin Kennedy, Colin Wright, Andrew Dalgleish 20
Jeffrey Douglass, Ian McGregor, Tim Simpson, Graeme Simpson 8 lt Mick Brown, Joseph Capuano, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts 29
Mark Peace, Ethan Simpson, Graeme Nicholson, Peter Aldred 20 d Matthew Smith, Dave Anderton, Scott Plater, Leslie (John) Quick 15
WAUBRA 67 (2) def by SMEATON 84 (16)
Clinton Rogers, Patrick Cashin, Matthew Cashin, Laurence Cashin 17 lt Robert Briggs, Robert Mizzeni, Kevin Clohesy, David Toose 21
Peter Molloy, Matthew Gallagher, James (Jim) Troy, Luke Molloy 25 d David Davidson, Jennifer (Jenny) Toose, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 17
Terence Briody, Pat Clark, Geoffrey Bartholomew, Greg Loader 14 lt Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Gregory May, James (Jim) Taylor 22
Dylan Hinchliffe, Justin Coloe, Josh Stepnell, Lachlan (Lachy) Kennedy 11 lt Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 24
MIDLANDS 88 (16) def CITY OVAL 67 (2)
Mark Templeton, Dale Salmi, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 29 d John Hoffmann, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 11
Michael North, Eric Kosloff, Leigh Yates, Rodney Lock 13 lt Kenneth Nunn, Jason Pring, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 27
Dean Nichols, Stephen Falconer, Barry Wilson, Jacob Croft 25 d Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Nicolas (Nick) Ravenscroft, John Peddlesden 14
Darren Brown, Lynette Lock, Matthew Kosloff, Gregory Plier 21 d David Flintoft, Ray Wilson, Ian Robinson, Ronald Coxall 15
BALLARAT EAST 91 (16) def VICTORIA 77 (2)
Tony Morley, Michael Kay, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 17 lt Ron Saw, Micah Oswin, Barry Davis, Marc Oswin 22
Adrian Zehnwirth, Mark Boyd, Mark Ryan, Peter Wilson 26 d Colin Jones, Bryan McGuigan, Francis McGuigan, Alan Dennis 19
Nathan Biggin, David Anwyl, Wayne Fitzgerald, James Dean 27 d Brett Harrison, Janet Norman, Max Philipson, Barry Nunn 16
Tony Driscoll, Geoff Bride, Robert Ockwell, Aidan Bedggood 21 d John Jackson, Robert Chapman, Helene Stenning, Robert Walsh 20
BALLAN 78 (14) def DAYLESFORD 70 (4)
Rick Sloan, Greg Heverin, Bradley (Brad) Coffey, Marcus Darley 20 d Rose Marshall, Maureen Tate, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 11
Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 16 lt Lois Hetherington, Raymond Irving, Kevin Gibson, Wayne Bull 23
Jamie Laurens-Hoyne, Alistair Van der Ploeg, Scott McConnell, David O'Hanlon 19 lt Anne Bremner, Dorothy (Dot) Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 21
John Mullane, Garry Webb, Christopher (Chris) Love, Paul Braybrook 23 d Gerald Coffey, Elizabeth (Liz) Wigmore, William Hetherington, Rodney Poxon 15
INVERMAY 87 (17) def BEAUFORT 53 (1)
Wayne Drever, Yvonne McDonald, John Macdonald, Wayne Ward 19 vs Jennifer Trengove, Simon Franc, Debbie Stanaway, Stephen Topp 19
Neale Murnane, Bill Gull, Mario Lenkic, David Carlyle 27 d Ashley Haynes, Les Pongko, Frank Gilders, Rohan Quinton 11
Mitch Maher, Ian Cunningham, Rod McDonald, Stephen Riley 21 d Carmel Milenkovic, Ronald Tiley, Keith Topp, Brian Hayes 9
Trevor Jones, Jason Gigliotti, John Moroney, Leigh Vincent 20 d Michael Anstis, Aaron Cuthbertson, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 14
SEBASTOPOL 81 (16) def BUNGAREE 69 (2)
Ian Harvey, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger, Gary Green 19 d Noel Kennedy, John Wade, Anthony (Tony) Trigg, Peter Spratling 14
George Dailly, Stephen (Steve) Cassells, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 26 d Graeme Jeffrey, Garry Checkley, Mick Checkley, Andrew Mahar 17
Helen Sculley, Anthony (Tony) Walsh, Michael (Mick) McDonnell, David (Dave) Cassells 19 d John Maher, Michael Phyland, Daniel (Danny) Haintz, Chris Thornton 13
Brett Forrest, Derek Wren, Suzanne (Sue) Cassells, John Hofstra 17 lt Emily McDonald, Chris Hanrahan, Christian Innella, Terrence Maher 25
BMS 111 (16) def BALLARAT 63 (2)
Brian Hickman, Daniel Vagg, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 19 d Aaron Peterson, Maxwell (Max) Cornish, David Brownlee, Philip Aspland 18
Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Graeme Inglis, Scott McLean 39 d Steve Murnane, Kelly Dubberley, Shane Avery, Daryl Blomeley 17
Jeff Ryan, Karen Pearcey, Craig Meade, Michael Hampson 38 d William (Billy) Burge, Ross Burge, Gary Blood, Gwen Burge 10
Dianne Hampson, John Rowland, Andrew (Ned) Bedggood, Dave Lindsay 15 lt Susan Beaumont, Sam Craig, Dennis Davies, Lionel Calf 18
BUNINYONG 58 (1) def by CENTRAL WENDOUREE 96 (17)
Margaret Sultana, Joan Worth, Yvonne Clark, Doug Worrall 12 lt Daryl Scott, John Stevens, John Meek, William (Bill) Durand 28
Fay Tucker, Kenneth Sergeant, Julie Worrall, Stephen Smith 16 lt Edward (Ted) Lee, Danny Hill, Margaret O'Meara, Colin Johnson 23
Leonie Donelly, Noel Talbot, John Beames, Terry McDonald 8 lt Jordan Kaufmann, Terence (Terry) Weatherley, Janet Vincent, Barry Adams 23
Robert Hepburn, Manfred Weil, Stephen Dargaville, Norman Hand 22 vs Leonard Vincent, Margaret Wilkins, Meryl Holloway, Anthony (Tony) Gutteridge 22
WEBBCONA 69 (2) def by SMEATON 99 (16)
Brendan Birch, Alan Marshall, Laurie Wadeson, Scott Edmends 15 lt Geoffrey Jenkin, Rhonda Armstrong, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 22
Robert Kinna, Jacinta Paul, Jackie Collins, Charles Darken 14 lt Cameron Robinson, Helen Jenkin, Len Robinson, Laraine Toose 36
Robert Harris, Laurie O'Keane, Tim Van der Ploeg, Raymond (Ray) Creelman 20 lt John N Gervasoni, Bill Janetski, Geoffrey May, Robert (Bob) Seamons 23
Helen Williams, Libbi Stewart, Bruce Sutherland, Craig Wells 20 d John McColl, Margaret (Elizabeth) Cosgrave, Miriam Haines, Helen Mizzeni 18
LINTON 88 (16) def BMS 63 (2)
Malcom Worthy, Shayne Ellis, Nick McCulloch, John Hetherington 28 d Luke Prendergast, Dean Adams, Patrick Kennedy, Paul Harris 10
Lynette White, Terry Breen, Phillip Blake, Chris Fletcher 21 d Bethel Ryan, Rosemaree Hickman, Lynette Bryce, Antonius Kuypers 15
Doug Hucker, Ray McDonald, Gerald Como, Ken Hocking 19 lt Judith Lindsay, Rodney Otto, Julie Bedggood, Trish Dower 21
Alan Patton, Margaret Phillips, Philip Sloper, Graham Turnbull 20 d Richard-Paul Holt, Michael Hughes, Lindsay Vanstan, Lawrence Wilson 17
LEARMONTH 83 (14) def SEBASTOPOL 76 (4)
Kaye Dean, Kenneth Stowe, Glenn Stowe, Paul Beechey 23 d Robert (Bob) Jenkins, William (Bill) Searle, Bryan Cassells, Terry Bond 19
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Graham Findlay, Ron Verlin, Adam McCormack 17 lt Patricia (Trisha) Cole, Peter Gilbert, Cornelis (Cory) Van Putten, Joseph (Joe) Hayes 19
Shirley Marshall, Donald Griffin, Jake Mullane, Eric Greenwood 27 d Coral (Joan) Dunn, Stuart (Stu) Neish, John Symons, Wilson (Bill) Anderson 17
Sally Goldsmith, Ian Lyttle, Robert (Bob) Peskett, Alistair Powell 16 lt Annette Hovey, William (Bill) Candy, Keith Andrews, Marcus Murrell 21
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 55 (0) def by MIDLANDS 90 (18)
Tony Milardovic, Leo (Kel) Murray, Kathleen Cowan, Ian Barnett 18 lt Christine Hawken, Patricia Speechley, Kevin McGrath, Bill Hawken 22
James Cowan, Sandra Middleton, Richard Kerr, Robert Dunstan 13 lt David Denham, John Giblett, Geoffrey Jenkins, Richie Bissett 21
Carmel Mahony, Graeme Keating, Brian Mahony, William Wilkins 15 lt Robert Mason, Daryl Sparkman, Brian Croft, Walter (Wally) Slocombe 19
Lou Verberne, John (Jack) Keating, Ian Forbes, John Adams 9 lt Ian Duggan, Ron Hutchinson, Graeme Barnett, Edward Harwood 28
VICTORIA 88 (13) def CRESWICK 75 (5)
Peter Cocks, Peter Elshaug, Daryl Quinlan, Paul Norman 23 vs Ernest Robinson, Judy Rieniets, Judith Caddy, Bernie O'Malley 23
Ian Willowhite, Thomas Atkins, Greg Henderson, Dante Prenc 35 vs Reginald (Reg) Rhook, Bruce Andrews, John Purcell 8
George Pyke, Mal Tudorovic, Peter McDougall, Shaun O'Loughlin 18 lt Elizabeth (Liz) Hocking, Graeme Mitchell, Phillip (Phil) Zelley, Beth Huntley 19
Jack Lennecke, Brendan Dodd, Matthew Berriman, Stephen Britt 12 lt Richard Burt, Sub Player, Ross Prictor, Barry Yates 25
LADDER: LINTON, 170 points, +210 score diff; SEBASTOPOL, 170, +185; SMEATON, 153, +136, MIDLANDS, 147, +65; Victoria, 143, +110; Creswick, 140, +47; Learmonth, 138, -40; Webbcona, 137, -110; Central Wendouree, 132, -85; BMS, 131, -123
CITY OVAL 88 (16) def MT XAVIER 76 (2)
Alan Hawkes, Lynette Kelson, Warren McLean, Robert Vance 27 d Olivia McKeegan, David Tuddenham, Ray Giles, Stephen Jones 20
Richard Bice, Bryan Coutts, Rodney Beaumont, Peter Oxlade 23 d Helen Jones, Lana Bellingham, Gerard Ronan, Neil Dart 19
Jeffrey Clack, Kathleen McKenzie, Jamie Winton, Charles Bolte 12 lt Doug Wilson, Teresa Kelly, Darren Beattie, Brian McKeegan 22
Patricia Birch, Allan Uthenwoldt, Barry Hender, Kenneth (Ken) Birch 26 d David Alsop, Stephen Low, Ben McDonald, John Duggan 15
DAYLESFORD 65 (4) def by BALLARAT NORTH 84 (14)
Graeme Hamilton, Edward (Ted) Goodwin, Peter Wigmore, James Grant 13 lt Ian Antonio, Greg Thomas, Alan Gervasoni, Terry Simpkin 32
John Gillies, Frank Van der Hoeven, Halcyon Bell, Timmy Dawson 16 lt Damian Payne, Tony Spiers, Martin Stewart, Steve Feldman 19
Kenneth Gillies, Margaret Coffey, Barry Yanner, Dale Field 19 d Robert Norman, Jeff Gilchrist, George Atkins, Garry Bowden 17
Wendy Goodwin, Barry Watson, Ken Marshall, Leslie Healey 17 d David Head, Logan Mattei, Melissa Smith, Alexander Parker 16
VICTORIA 78 (16) def CENTRAL WENDOUREE 74 (2)
Ray Bear, David Dawson, Paul Britt, Robert Beaston 18 d Douglas Bowers, David Macgregor, Stewart Flack, Bruce Eldridge 10
Stephen Parker, Damien Ford, Arthur David, Desmond Williams 20 lt Alan Valpied, David Fawell, Brendan Burke, Edmund (Ted) Burke 27
John Ferris, Val Wilckens, Christopher Carmody, Darren Britt 23 d Carleen Bowers, Simon Meek, Carol Taylor, Susanne Peters 21
Peter Muller, Kelvin Jarvis, Peter Powell, Lynn Slater 17 d Herman (Harry) Kuiper, James Warland, Andrew Geddes, Peter Woolley 16
MIDLANDS 83 (14) def BUNINYONG 67 (4)
Paul Ryan, Rosina Bainbridge, Ray Slee, James (Jim) Graham 28 d Jack Forsyth, Thomas Lempriere, Luci Smolski, Fiona Crouch 21
Ken Sedgley, Barry Trezise, Graeme Smith, Gerard Nagle 12 lt John Jones, Stuart Josephs, Terrence Gillett, John Podolinsky 18
Wayne Nichols, Lyal Denning, Paul Carlyle, Barry Phelan 27 d Marita Beames, Lyn Treweek, Sue Simmonds, Thomas Gallagher 11
Norman Newey, Cheryl Rowarth, Alan Duggan, Sharon Croft 16 lt Barry Mebbrey, Michael Smolski, Stephen Crouch, Vincent Fay 17
BUNGAREE 86 (16) def SEBASTOPOL 56 (2)
Peter Britt, Chris Jones, Michael Frawley, Michael Spratling 22 d Robert Jones, Neville Punshon, John Cheswick, Steve Turner 13
Fay Toohey, Danny Irvin, Jayson Frawley, Ivan Vogele 26 d Julie Brown, Ian Clyne, Jeffrey (Jeff) Sculley, Peter Fletcher 11
Jo Frawley, Alex McCulloch, Daryl Browning, Brian Jones 24 d Cecil (Cec) Deans, Ronald (Ron) Worladge, Daryl Mitchell, Neville Thornhill 12
David Venville, Gabriel (Jacky) Steenhuis, Paul Stapleton, Dale Tonkin 14 lt Gabriel Duyzer, Judith (Judie) Matthews, John Copeman, David Pratt 20
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 48 points, +58 score diff; BUNGAREE 48, +43; VICTORIA 43, +77; MIDLANDS 32, -1; City Oval 30, +9; Mt Xavier 20, +10; Buninyong 20, -73; Sebastopol 17, -32; Daylesford 8, -50; Central Wendouree 4, -41
BMS 87 (12) def CLUNES 71 (6)
Anthony Braybrook, Ivan Annear, Adrian Venville, Colin Duffy 18 lt Annabella Croft, Arno Van Berkel, Rex Martin, Peter Croft 22
Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Ronald Walker, Ian Russell 16 lt Susan Boland, Patricia Rodda, Keith Prebble, Joshua Polson 17
Barry Harris, Alan Marini, Mark Walsh, Shane Manley 39 d Joyce Robinson, Ken Gibson, Jesse Baird, Lawerence Judd 16
David Missen, Bernadette Hughes, Cameron Bryce, Peter Squire 14 lt Anne Shields, Lindsay Pritchard, Danny Spong, Peter Brough 16
SMEATON 88 (14) def BALLAN 75 (4)
Mervyn McKay, Keren May, Robyn Bradshaw, Winston Pickering 8 lt Chris Hill, Keith Burgin, Eddy (Snr) Pitcher, Neville Smith 33
Robert Turley, Barbara Adam, Bill May, Shane Slater 15 lt Janine O'Keefe, Brian Dowling, Luke Mullane, Grant Stirling 20
Gordon McKay, Russell Bradshaw, Denis Sanford, Ross Dimond 40 d Lyn Dunn, Edmund (Ed) Dunn, Maren Jones, Janice (Jan) Conroy 6
Michelle McCrum, Des Dwyer, Jenny Tranter, Robin Cawthan 25 d Janine Jensen, Alistair Zilveris, Michael (Mick) Conroy, Alan Love 16
SEBASTOPOL 63 (2) def by BEAUFORT 89 (16)
Robin McGloin, David Demeye, William (Bill) Faulkhead, Brad Mahoney 12 lt Moya Buncle, Ian Price, Graeme Anthony, Tony Carter 25
Peter Serno, Boyd Browning, Margaret Russell, Neil Brown 14 lt Garry Finch, Peter Milenkovic, Ken Emmett, William (Bill) Godfrey 22
Stephen McQuinn, Terry Robbie, Beryl Flynn, Barry Levy 18 d Liz Ryan, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 17
Rod McQuinn, Kerry Parnell, Graham Wood, Wanda Bourke-Finn 19 lt Janet Carson, Paul (Charlie) Franc, Tony Ryan, Geoffrey Carson 25
WEBBCONA 86 (14) def CITY OVAL 70 (4)
Ross McCallum, Sandra Horne, Jason Panosh, Daryl Muller 25 d Cheryl Magrath, Anthony John Coxall, James Fitzpatrick, Edward (Eddie) Harman 13
Christopher Sherry, Ann Gull, Wayne Mitchell, Doug Luscombe 24 d Neil Sutherland, Lynne Rhodes, Ray Kinna, Maxwell Sargent 16
Wally Schreenan, Katrina (Katy) Panosh, Dara Twomey, Ken Taylor 18 lt Cheryl Hawkes, David Sullivan, David O'Sullivan, Janis Vance 21
Shane Cunningham, Joy Feltham, Peter Mackay, Ronald (Pat) Collins 19 lt Betty Paton, Michael Nikolic, Terry Grano, James (Jim) Paton 20
WAUBRA 85 (17) def LEARMONTH 62 (1)
Sub Player, Michael (Mick) McDonald, William (Bill) Harrison, Paul Molloy 19 def Ian Pym, William Dunn, Peter Davies, Brian Ryan 12
John (Jc) Clarke, Kenneth (Ken) Fraser, Peter Beckwith, Robert (Bobby) Williamson 26 d William Robinson, Graeme Mead, Roy Cassells, Bruce Treweek 14
Simon Tol, Sam Stepnell, Anthony (Tony) Briody, Carl Stepnell 20 d Darren Anderson, Scott Stowe, Neil Haydon, Neville Curtis 16
Tania Carland, Marichu Potter, Lyle (Horrie) Stevens, Peter (Goldy) Goldsmith 20 vs Andrew Edwards, Pat Hunter, James Greenwood, Michael Bowater 20
LADDER: SMEATON 46 points, +46 score diff; WAUBRA 36, +67; BEAUFORT 35, +50; CITY OVAL 35, +9; Ballan 34, +20; BMS 29, +16; Webbcona 22, -4; Clunes 22, -44; Sebastopol 6; Learmonth 5
BALLARAT NORTH 98 (18) def INVERMAY 56 (0)
Chris Chatham, Adrian Haywood, Allan Webster, Hamish Adams 21 d Ruth Nunn, Norma Day, Barry Wright, Brendan (Gus) Molloy 20
Graham Steffens, Mack Steffens, Olive Gunnell, Garry Fitzsimons 22 d Norm Haynes, Geoffrey Fraser, Paul Killeen, Terry Picone 12
Mark O'Dea, Phil Hoey, Daniel Marek, Gregory Cox 23 d John Johnson, Allan Currie, Gwendoline (Gwen) Molloy, James Nolan 12
Conner Chatham, Bev Quick, Ken Cox, Leslie Ayres 32 d Leo Romeril, Kevin Keen, Francisca Grady, Robert Jones 12
SKIPTON 96 (18) def BALLARAT 60 (0)
Cheryl Sturgeon, Darryl Rowe, Madeleine Lincoln, Frank Ellingham 20 d Marlene Tatchell, Russell Cooper, Felicity (Flick) McMeekin, Jill Davies 15
Bev Grist, Jim Hinton, Brendan McIntyre 35 d Kyle Lasitani, Lara Jones, Phil Jarvis, Jodie Fletcher 11
Elizabeth Bolton, Stuart Haley 18 d Skye Godden, Les Johnson, Sandra (Sandy) Campama, Mark Rowe 13
Christopher Slater, Scott Ferdinands, Timothy Clarke 23 d Reg (Jimmy) Robinson, Louise McClure, Michael Gallagher, Wayne Penhall 21
MT XAVIER 98 (18) def BMS 48 (0)
John Edmiston, Murray Trickey, Nancy Jackson, Debbie Hunter 18 d Peter Ciaston, Annette Daniels, Robert Widdison, Anthony McCabe 16
Daniel Johnston, William Lambert, Andrew Jose, Craig Rodgers 23 d Graham Boak, Jennifer (Jenny) Meade, Kevin Williams, Neil Ellard 9
Stephen Blood, Clifford Harnden, Noelene Kennedy, Elaine Edmiston 24 d Robert Daniels, Lindsay Clarke, Dianne Palanca, Donald Ross 9
Phyllis Duggan, Sean Kelly, Christopher Reed, John Kennedy 33 d Heather Harris, Angus Jose, Mark Walker, John Walker 14
MIDLANDS 63 (2) def by BALLARAT EAST 100 (16)
Neil Hunt, Lennie Ray, Robert Moore, Margaret Doyle 14 lt Trevor Johnston, Collete Jordan, Paul Clayson, Nathan Urquhart 28
Brian Gallagher, Wilma Jenkins, Ron Beaston, Graeme Yates 16 lt Mathew Voss, Catherine Phillips, Noel Biggin, Joshua Peach 21
Kay Hunt, Vincent Kennedy, Alan McKenna, Peter Bond 21 d Owen Dunne, Kerry Knight, Gordon Lucas, Garry Christie 16
Dorothy Newey, Valerie Duggan, Ron Smith, Trevor Launer 12 lt Bill Moy, Dennis Radisich, Zoe Watson, Matty Jarrett 35
SEBASTOPOL 57 (2) def VICTORIA 85 (16)
Barry Donovan, Rodney (Rod) Knight, John Tuender, Stephen (Steve) Martin 10 lt Marsden Collinson, Ray Walsh, Peter McDonald, Barry Huebner 22
William (Bill) Evans, Dorothea (Dottie) Levy, Gordon Crotty, Don Edwards 11 lt Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham, Barry Macklin, Albert Reus 24
Margaret Cassells, Howard Reynolds, Robert Pelchen, Travis (Trav) Meade 20 d Carole Bellingham, Lindsay Johnston, Graeme Buchanan, Gary Ryan 19
William (Bill) Lawrence, Dianne Pelchen, Norman (Norm) Johns, Elaine Pitts 16 lt Malcolm Lindus, Robert McDougall, Robert Rhodes, John Macdonald 20
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 50 points, +196 score diff; VICTORIA 48, +94; SEBASTOPOL 34, +3; MT XAVIER 32, +26; Ballarat north 24, 0; midlands 24, -10; invermay 20, -18; skipton 20, -50; BMS 18, -22; Ballarat 0, -219
WEBBCONA 42 (2) def by BUNGAREE 64 (14)
Dorothy Harris, Glenys Youlden, Shirley Corneille, Ken Mackay 21 d Tammy Ballard, Patrick Thornton, David Thornton, Frank Hanrahan 15
Barry Garnham, Jennifer Mackay, Ian Kelly, Anthony Clifford 7 lt Lorraine Reed, Mary Hosie, Chris Ward, Laurie Butler 33
Ryan Collins, Bruce Kerr, Kenneth McClelland, Peter Reeves 14 lt Elizabeth (Betty) Wade, Herbert (Bert) Wade, Adrian Doyle, Robert Hermann 16
SEBASTOPOL 59 (12) def CITY OVAL 52 (4)
Colin Palmer, Marguerita (Rita) Page, Aileen Kerr, John Kidney 16 lt Sandy Orr, Rosemary (Rosie) Powell, Judy Alexander, John Tansley 21
Diane (Di) Tobin, Margaret Clark, Donald (Don) Clark, Frederick (George) Meadows 15 lt Diane Bateman, Anne Poulton, Charles Phillips, Ian Edwards 23
Lisa Meade, Christine (Chris) Medwell, John McQuinn, Maxwell (Max) Medwell 28 d Mary Oonk, Margery Smith, Ray Rhodes, Robert Oonk 8
LADDER: CITY OVAL 34 points, +50 score diff; BUNGAREE 31, +29; SEBASTOPOL 30, +28; VICTORIA 28, 0; Linton 3 19, -2; webbcona 2, -105
LEARMONTH 44 (12) def CITY OVAL 42 (2)
Jagger Walters-Powell, Elizabeth (Betty) Walters, David Baird, Anthony (Tony) Ferguson 25 d David Rivett, Rosemary Kinna, Dorothy Sheehan, Joseph (Joe) Arnold 20
Harry Powell, Ruth Davies, Sandy Redpath, Ian Martin 19 lt Andrew Wilson, Pam Oxlade, Jody McKenzie, Dave Bartsch 22
DAYLESFORD 43 (14) def BALLARAT EAST 25 (0)
Stephen Spicer, Janice Hendy, Michael (Mike) Tate, John Anglin 17 d Frank Davey, Kathleen (Kath) Whitehead, Christine Harvey, Russell Hateley 16
Adrian Trevorrow, Steve Gordon, Joan Field, Darryl Grant 26 d Sub Player, Sub Player, Felicity Jordan, Maxwell Walters 9
SEBASTOPOL 36 (12) def BEAUFORT 35 (2)
Lawrence Atkins, Alison Harvey, John Day, Ruth Atkins 18 d James Cameron, Vivienne Drew, Edmond Morris, Stuart Quixley 12
Richard Foale, -, Merle Meadows, John Oglethorpe 18 lt Jo-Anne Crockett, Ann Anthony, Megan Morris, Jennie Godfrey 23
LADDER: DAYLESFORD 40 points, +71 score diff; SEBASTOPOL 38, +23; VICTORIA 26, +10; LEARMONTH 26, -4; Beaufort 18, -2; Ballarat East 16, -14; City Oval 4, -54
