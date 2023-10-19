Career firefighters in Ballarat are frustrated with trucks that are decades old, falling apart or are not suited to bushfire conditions.
More than two dozen Ballarat firefighters joined 1600 other United Firefighters Union supporters on the steps of State Parliament on Thursday, October 19, to call for urgent funding to replace ageing vehicles and pay for new "on call" stock.
UFU National Secretary Peter Marshall said one of the worst examples locals were dealing with was a 20-year-old ladder-platform that was "old enough to vote".
"At that age it should be off the road. They need to be replaced after 15 years," he said.
"After that period of time, you're just playing Russian Roulette with the trucks.
"The Ballarat ladder platform can reach up to 21 to 22 metres high and a hairline stress crack in the metal from that height - well, you wouldn't survive it.
"You also risk firefighters falling into a fire - and the lives of anyone underneath the boom.
"The least the Allan Government can do is to give firefighters the right equipment - and safe equipment."
It is not a problem confined to Ballarat or Bendigo, with the union claiming around 60 FRV vehicles are now over the engineer-approved 15-year age limit.
Ballarat UFU member Brenton Smith said the ladder platform fire trucks - also known as "aerial" appliances - needed ongoing maintenance, especially when they were towards the end of their lives.
"There is just no funding to replace that truck, and when it does go in for maintenance the spare trucks that are sent in to cover from Melbourne are usually older again," Mr Smith said.
"It's an ageing fleet.
"We were told there would be funding in the state budget and it was not in there. Victoria has been flying by the seat of its pants when it comes to fire."
Mr Smith said the state could not wait and a solution needed to be found quickly.
He also said that when Fire Rescue Victoria was created in 2020, it inherited trucks and equipment already used by CFA career firefighters.
"All the tankers suited to bushfires went back to the CFA and there has never been any funding to replace them at FRV," he said.
"Our FRV bushfire fleet is just about non-existent."
He also raised concerns about aircraft used to monitor and drop liquid on large fires in difficult terrain.
"If you look at the aircraft Victoria is using for firefighting, the State Government will always tell you that it is their biggest fleet ever," Mr Smith said.
"That's true, but if you look at the total volume of water they can all carry, the volume has actually diminished over time."
Mr Smith also raised concerns about a vehicle that carried extra breathing gear to large fires when existing supplies were exhausted.
"Our breathing apparatus vehicle was decommissioned because the firefighters believed it was not roadworthy," he said.
"The mechanics verified that and said it would be a big bill to fix.
"So the solution was to bring in a truck from Melbourne that was much smaller.
"We use breathing apparatus every day now in Ballarat - for big shed fires, chemical fires, lots of outdoor fires - and we really need that vehicle to replenish what we have."
Mr Smith said a long-awaited $1 million Heavy Technical Rescue Truck from Burnley had broken down since it arrived in Ballarat earlier this year.
"It's just been fixed, but there was nothing to adequately replace it as a spare while it was out of action," he said.
"If a major rescue happened in the Ballarat region, the only thing we would have had to replace it was a ute that could only carry about one tenth of the equipment you would find in a heavy rescue truck."
Mr Smith said firefighters felt frustrated and disappointed.
"We do our best but there is only so much you can do," he said.
"The worst part of this process is that the data has been available for some time.
"It's a farce."
Meanwhile Mr Marshall said he was encouraged by Thursday's turnout at Spring Street.
"Some of these firefighters had been on night shifts and were still willing to get on a bus and come. Some had jumped on buses at the far end of the state at 4am," he said.
"It was also very encouraging to see young firefighters getting involved in this.
"Fire Rescue Victoria don't have the fleet or equipment to protect the workforce they have, let alone the communities they serve.
"We hope that the powers-that-be understood the message."
Ballarat has two FRV facilities, station 67 (Ballarat City) and station 68 (Lucas).
