A 19-year-old 'rapper' has faced court after he was found in possession of multiple gel blaster imitation firearms, a samurai sword and bayonet.
A gel blaster is a realistic looking toy gun which shoots gel balls, and are illegal in every state except for Queensland.
The teenager, who The Courier has not named, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to possession of the illegal weapons.
On July 19, 2023, police conducted a search of the man's address in Alfredton, where they found the imitation firearms, sword and bayonet.
When interviewed by police, the 19-year-old confessed to owning the items.
He told the court he wasn't aware the weapons were illegal when he purchased them, and believed that Australia Post would block the delivery of the items if they were contraband.
The young-man said he had left school in year nine because of bullying, and he hoped to be a professional rapper.
He said he was also studying martial arts which aided his mental health, and was why he owned the samurai sword.
The 19-year-old was supported by his father, who said he was also learning mechanical work and had volunteered in the Jumpstart program for a month, where he had been a mentor for disabled children.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann wished the young offender well, but told him it was dangerous to own weapons as they were often stolen and used in subsequent crimes.
"Keep going with your rapping, it seems like you have a good future," he said.
"You left school early because of bullying, you're a bit more mature now, have a think about getting some more education it really helps."
The young musician was given a diversion, where he must maintain good behaviour until February 13, 2023.
