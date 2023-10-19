The Courier
Teenager pleads guilty in Ballarat Magistrates' Court to possession of illegal weapons

By Bryan Hoadley
October 20 2023 - 5:30am
A 19-year-old 'rapper' has faced court after he was found in possession of multiple gel blaster imitation firearms, a samurai sword and bayonet.

