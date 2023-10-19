Cats land prize recruit from BFNL

Newlyn has secured the services of a well credentialled and highly respected Ballarat Football Netball League player.
Liam Hoy is making his way to Newlyn after almost a decade with Redan.
He follows Lions teammate and new Cats coach Jarrett Giampaolo to the Central Highlands Football League club.
Newlyn football director Simon Dwyer said the Cats had been interested in luring Hoy for a few years, with a close friendship with former coach and key forward Marcus Darmody and his ties with Giampaolo being key factors in getting him to sign for 2024.
"Liam sets an unbelievable standard in training and playing," Newlyn stated in announcing the recruitment of Hoy.
"He will add amazing leadership to the team and he'll be a fantastic mentor for our young Cats."
He is a former Redan captain, Ballarat Football Netball League team of the year member and inter-league representative.
Hoy is originally from Warrnambool, playing with the Geelong Falcons and North Ballarat Rebels in the TAC Cup under-18 competition in 2008 and 2009,
He then spent six years with North Ballarat in the VFL, playing more than 70 games as a defender after initially missing the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury.
Hoy also represented the VFL against Tasmania in 2012.
He made his Redan debut in 2015 while still with the Roosters before going full-time in the BFNL.
Hoy has played limited game time over the past three seasons with an Achilles, neck and shoulder injuries giving him trouble.
He managed seven games this year, including a final - missing a large part of the season after round three.
CAREER SNAPSHOT
2015-23 Redan (Ballarat Football Netball League) - represented BFNL
2011-15 North Ballarat VFL - represented Big V
2009 (and earlier) - Warrnambool (Hampden league)
2009 North Ballarat Rebels (TAC Cup under-18s)
2008 Geelong Falcons (TAC Cup under-18s)
