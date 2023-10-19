The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

CHFL: Newlyn gets signature of former VFL player and BFNL leading liight

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 19 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 9:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cats land prize recruit from BFNL
Cats land prize recruit from BFNL

Newlyn has secured the services of a well credentialled and highly respected Ballarat Football Netball League player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.