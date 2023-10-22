Mininera and District Football League best and fairest Jayden Wright will play with Lake Wendouree next season.
Playing for the Ararat Eagles, the key position player has won the past two WJ Lewis Medals.
He dominated last season's count, finishing 10 votes clear of his nearest rival.
The Ararat captain is not completely new to Lakers, having been a regular on the training track at CE Brown Reserves while playing with the Eagles.
Wright played under aged football with Ararat Rats in the Wimmera league, graduating from the under-17s in 2018.
Securing Wright continues Lake Wendouree's build under new coach Rohan Brown.
The BFNL club has previously announced the signing of Skipton forward Bailey McKimmie.
