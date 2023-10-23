Carngham-Linton is keeping a much lower profile in the lead-up to the 2024 CHFL season.
This time last year the Saints had launched what would be a monumental build - one which would pay off in a big way with two finals appearances.
The much anticipated return of Nick O'Brien provided the impetus.
Then followed the arrival or return of the likes of Dean O'Brien, Sam O'Loughlin, Matt Knight, Brad McDonald, Tyson Scoble, Ted O'Brien, Tom Clark, Rory Nunn, Charlie Lloyd, Patrick Martin, Austin McPherson, Michael Richardson and Harry Butler.
It was full on.
This time around it has been all about retention, which in turn will move the focus to development.
On the player movement front, youngster Ted O'Brien looks like one of the few losses.
He is heading to Queensland.
Marcus Grisby has confirmed his retirement after having surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament and other associated damage suffered in the last home and away round.
For coach Clayton Scoble and the rest of the Saints' off-season is all about laying the foundation for the next phase of their rise up the ladder.
He said everyone had learnt so much this year and would be much better for the experience.
There is unquestionably enormous growth and improvement in the group given the 2023 journey took them into unchartered waters.
Any wins were going to be a bonus, but the momentum kept building.
Carngham-Linton finished fifth after 12 wins in the home and away season.
It went on to defeat Newlyn in an elimination final and then lose to Bungaree by 13 points in a semi-final.
