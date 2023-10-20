Friday footy update: no break as recruiting hots up

The football grand finals might be well behind us, but that does not mean football stops.
We've seen over the past few weeks how busy the AFL is post-season with player trading ahead the national draft.
In community football, it is just as hectic as clubs work to bring in new blood for next season.
There has been no shortage of announcements in the Ballarat and Central Highlands football leagues in this past week.
There plenty more to come too.
Here's a sample of the lastest big footy stories in the BFNL and CHFL.
There's more too on our website.
