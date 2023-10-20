Through pandemics and floods the Avoca Turf Club has managed to survive and now it is ready to burst into colour again for the first time in four years.
It was 2019 when Avoca last got to host its race day, and it is hoped that a crowd of up to 5000 people can make their way to the picturesque venue for Saturday's eight race card.
For club manager Kate Kirkpatrick the Avoca Cup Day has been a long time coming.
"It's been four years now, yes," she said. "We were fortunate to get industry funding due to COVID and then of course last year we were forced to cancel because of the flood, but again we were lucky to get some industry support from that.
"But we're really looking forward to getting some income in this year.
"We're fortunate that we've been a really good savings club in the past and we had that bit of a rainy day nest egg set up which has kept us afloat and yes, obviously we wouldn't have got through without the support from the racing industry as well. We've had a few rainy days in the past few years."
An eight-race card is set with strong fields across the races. The feature, the 1860m Avoca Cup features eight horses including Ballarat-trained pair Crackerjack Prince from the Archie Alexander camp and Alors Tu Crois from the in-form Henry Dwyer stable. Also in the running is the Man From Uncle which won the Manangatang Cup on October 14.
"We're happy with the fields and thrilled with the support we've had from local and regional trainers," Kirkpatrick said.
"If we could get around 4000-5000 in the crowd on Saturday that would be amazing. We've had some solid support for the packages and we'll have buses out of Ballarat, camping is full, so we're really excited about having a great day."
The opening race of Avoca Cup day is at 1.14pm with the Avoca Cup race seven at 4.59pm.
