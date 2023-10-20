11 social houses are ready for tenants to move into in Delacombe, with another 69 on the way for the region.
Premier Jacinta Allan and Housing Minister Harriet Shing inspected the homes on Friday, October 20, as part of the $1 billion Big Housing Build project.
$3 million is going towards the Delacombe housing.
Ms Allan said the houses were "terrific examples of quality social and affordable housing."
She said regional Victorians needed support to have the dignity of a roof over their head.
"We will see local residents be able to move into a brand new home and have the dignity of a modern environmentally sustainable, safe, secure and stable home," Ms Allan said.
"What's particularly a great feature of the partnership with CatholicCare is that in addition to the partnership in the construction of the home, there is also the addition of the services CentreCare provide."
CatholicCare chief executive officer Fiona Williams said it would be a "thriving community".
"We've already got a list of people ready to go in," she said.
"They're chomping at the bit to move in, which is awesome."
There has been $124 million invested in Ballarat for construction of new social houses.
Housing Minister Harriet Shing said "safe, modern, well appointed and accessible social housing across regional Victoria" was important.
"We know from discussions with local members that the advocacy is really important to make sure the homes we're delivering in partnership with community housing providers do meet the needs of communities, whether that's on the priority list, or indeed as part of accomplishing the challenge of growth and leaning into that need for additional supply," Ms Shing said.
She said part of the development of more houses was working in collaboration with community and local council to see neighbourhood development.
"It's bringing together not just homes but neighbourhoods, communities, connections, access to public transport, to shopping to kinders and childcare, to primary schools and secondary schools," Ms Shing said.
"We want to make sure that when people move into social housing across Victoria, they are doing so with the services with the amenity and with the accessibility that everybody deserves."
Uniting Vic in Ballarat have reported the current homelessness situation and people needing support services was the worst it has been in 15 years and had to turn away 1000 people in 2022.
The premier said there had been "significant pressures on families".
"That's why are we continuing to invest in the Big Housing Build."
Ms Shing said there has been an "increase in people who don't have stable long-term accommodation.
"It's been important to invest not only in providing that emergency accommodation, but also in this the wraparound services and the care for people most in need," she said.
Ms Shing said homelessness was a "complex" issue.
"This includes victims survivors of family violence, people living with mental illness. We also know young people are significantly represented in homelessness statistics," she said.
"As part of delivering a range of services, we do want to make sure that we are equipping our workforce with the capacity to address the needs of very complex clients."
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.