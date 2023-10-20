The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Opinion

We deserve more support after extra blow to Ballarat cricket

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WOMEN'S cricket has again been dealt another duck in Ballarat as the women's sporting landscape continues to grow in staking a claim for attention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.