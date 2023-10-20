Ballarat Mountain biking coach Matt Attiwill has been madly pedaling his way through October, as he aims to ride 1000km to raise money for the Children's Medical Research Institute.
The Children's Medical Research Institute performs world leading research into areas such as cancer, birth defects and genetic diseases, and Mr Attiwill will be raising money for them during the Great Cycle Challenge, which is a fundraising event running throughout October.
On his Great Cycle Challenge profile, Mr Attiwill said he was supporting the cause because cancer is the largest single killer of children from disease in Australia.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, cancer is the third biggest killer of children aged between one and 14, behind car accidents and congenital conditions.
"Over 600 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and sadly, three die every week," he said.
"Kids should be living life not fighting for it."
Mr Attiwill told The Courier he hopes to raise $5000 to support the important cause.
"I honestly don't really have a personal story to go with that, I'm a passionate cyclist and mountain bike coach, a lot of my friends have done it as well," he said.
In 2022, Mr Attiwill raised $4751 for the same cause, and he is returning to raise money in 2023 after catching the fundraising "bug".
When Mr Attiwill attempted the challenge in 2022, he hadn't expected to receive much money, so originally intended to cycle the same number of kilometres as he received donations.
But after a late flurry of money was invested in his cause, he had to cap the total number of kilometres at 1000.
Now, he's determined to go a little bit better and raise an extra $249 to reach his goal.
"It was actually quite a good feeling to be honest, fundraising all that money, so I thought I'll just round it up to an even $5000 and say 'how can we go?'" he said.
In a normal month, Mr Attiwill would usually ride about 300 to 500 kilometres, but most of this would be done on his mountain bike.
But owing to the significant number of extra kilometres he has to ride, he will mainly be riding on the road during October.
"I'll just be on the road bike and smash it out," he said.
Aside from being on his non-preferred bike, the father of three said finding the time to ride 1000km was the greatest barrier to reaching his goal.
"On a daily basis it's 33kms a day, which is easily done, it's just the time factor," he said.
"Time can be a problem, but you've just gotta make the time for it, you've got to make it a priority for the month and get out there and get it done."
For those wanting to support Mr Attiwill, donations can be made via his Great Cycle Challenge profile where he has already cycled more than 500km and raised nearly $4000.
