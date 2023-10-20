Time in the classroom will end this week for more than 1200 year 12 students across Ballarat.
A series of activities, fun days, breakfasts and graduation ceremonies will herald an end to their school days and mark the start of revision before final exams for the school-leavers.
The Courier will be on hand photographing some of the celebrations, publishing online galleries and social pictures in print throughout the week.
While VCE performance and language oral exams have been running since October 2, the main VCE exam period gets underway with the English exam on Tuesday October 24, running for three weeks until November 15.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.