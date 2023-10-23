The Courier
Loreto College Ballarat celebrates last day of year 12s for 2023

October 23 2023 - 1:34pm
It was an emotional afternoon at Loreto College on Tuesday, as the year 12 class of 2023 passed on their words of wisdom to the class of 2024.

