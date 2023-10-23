It was an emotional afternoon at Loreto College on Tuesday, as the year 12 class of 2023 passed on their words of wisdom to the class of 2024.
As a part of the activity day, the outgoing year 12s also gifted next year's class "survival bucket", containing goodies to help them for the next year.
The Courier is on hand photographing some of the year 12 celebrations across Ballarat's schools, publishing online galleries and social pictures in print.
More than 1200 year 12 students across the city will graduate in 2023.
