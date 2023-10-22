City of Ballarat council are working to ensure the Bridge Mall development won't impact the holiday season retail rush.
But they say there will be "unavoidable impacts" to businesses and community while construction occurs.
The $18.6 million redevelopment of the mall is now well underway, however the council want to ensure retailers and shoppers can still use the mall leading up to Christmas.
Bridge Mall Business Association President Wendy McLachlan said Santa would arrive in early December and the mall's markets would continue in the new space available as well as at Bakery Hill.
"We will be holding our Christmas festival as usual in the new space, as well as our Secret Santa gift voucher giveaway, which will be bigger than ever this year," Ms McLachlan said.
Traders called a meeting with the council to discuss the Christmas trade, resulting in a walk-through with traders and council officers, highlighting spaces available and addressing any concerns.
One Bridge Mall trader said council was aware of the importance of the season and worked with traders so they were satisfied and to ensure there was space for community events.
There have been changes to the staging of works in the mall during the busy pre-Christmas period which will provide additional space for shoppers towards the Peel Street end.
This new staging better aligns with forecast delivery dates for paving while enabling construction to remain on schedule for completion mid-2024.
Under the new staging, temporary fencing will be removed from most of the new concreted works at the Peel Street end in the next few weeks.
In the lead up to Christmas, pedestrian access has been improved and widened from Sturt Street into the mall while the newly concreted area of the mall will be available for traders to use for Christmas promotions and activities.
At the Peel Street end of the mall, the bulk excavation and concreting are almost complete, forging the base for the road alignment and the planned central event space.
Night works have begun at the front of businesses on the south side of this construction area. Next week, night works will take place at the front of businesses on the north side. All businesses will remain easily accessible for customers during trading hours with works being conducted at night to minimise disruption to businesses.
Works on the Grenville Street section of the redevelopment are also forging ahead with ongoing underground service works, including signals and water lines.
Lower fencing protecting garden beds and some materials storage will remain until paving of the area and installation of the new street furniture, landscaping and kerbing, which will commence early next year.
Excavation works will shortly begin in the mid-section of the Bridge Mall.
