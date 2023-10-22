The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Ballarat council to ensure Bridge Mall redevelopment won't impact Christmas rush

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
October 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

City of Ballarat council are working to ensure the Bridge Mall development won't impact the holiday season retail rush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.