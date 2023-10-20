Creswick Fire Brigade has taken control of a new Forward Command Vehicle - in time for an Open Day - and a year after callous thieves stole its Toyota Hilux.
The replacement - a Ford Ranger - will be on show at the station this Sunday from 11am - along with another addition - a huge Iveco fire truck able to carry 1000 litres more than any previous truck at the station.
"It's a big relief to again have our own Forward Command Vehicle - especially coming into what could be a big fire season," Creswick CFA captain Alicia Hand said.
"This FCV is purpose-built and has slide-out compartments for stashing tools, communication equipment and things like whiteboards."
An FCV is essentially a mobile office or command post - and is often a large four-wheel-drive used to lead a team of trucks.
Last year's theft - on AFL Grand Final Day - left the brigade "shattered".
The dual-cab ute - worth $100,000 when kitted out - was found months later, stripped for parts in a Truganina mechanics workshop, after police searched the premises on an unrelated matter.
At least two people are due to face courts in Werribee and Bacchus Marsh later this year.
"The CFA helped us to get the paperwork done and get organised with the manufacturer. They've been great," Ms Hand said.
"We've now had this new vehicle for a week and we're still getting used to it.
"The Birch Group (of 10 brigades) were very kind in letting us use their FCV, so we weren't without a command vehicle."
In January Creswick received a new Iveco automatic truck able to seat five firefighters, which Ms Hand admitted had not seen much action in the wet conditions so far.
"It's able to carry 4000 litres and it handles really well off-road on bush tracks," she said.
"We know kids get very excited when they see shiny new fire trucks, so on Sunday they'll be a chance to take photos with it as well.
"Some of us big kids get excited about the truck too," she laughed.
So how does the brigade feel about the first El Nino fire season in years?
"We feel a bit out-of-practice, but we're not rusty," Ms Hand said.
'It's been quite wet, so we've been doing a lot of training.
"I think we've been lucky because nothing big has started around here, but you can't rely on luck.
"You rely on training."
Sunday's open day runs until 3pm at the Albert Street (Midland Highway) station and will include demonstrations, barbecues and children's activities - including a chance to use a working fire hose.
"We're also reigniting our junior fire brigade," Ms Hand said.
"We've got five new junior leaders - and hopefully we'll get some young kids around on Sunday that are interested in giving it a go.
"We're always looking for more firefighters - daytime responders in particular."
Meanwhile, the CFA is asking Victorians to take extreme care - after 115 burn-offs blazed out-of-control across the state in September alone.
Fires south of Ballarat and in East Gippsland were singled out.
"The recent out-of-control private burn-offs causing the fires in East Gippsland and Berringa served as a timely reminder for residents to ensure they are aware of burn-off safety measures and are prepared before ignition," CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said.
"It's imperative residents register their burn-off and check the local conditions on the day - as well as upcoming days.
"Conditions can change quickly."
Northern Grampians Shire (Stawell and St Arnaud) will enter the Fire Danger Period on Monday November 6, along with the Yarriambiack Shire (Warracknabeal).
Several shires in Gippsland entered restrictions earlier this month.
