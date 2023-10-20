Ballan footballers and netballers will next season play games at home for the first time in more than two years.
The Blues have been unable to have Central Highlands league fixtures at the Ballan Recreation Reserve since 2021 while a new $4m multi-use community pavilion and change facilities were constructed.
They had originally hoped to have the project completed in time for the 2023 season.
Their extended wait finally ended on Friday with the official opening of the complex by Member for Eureka Michaela Settle and Moorabool shire mayor Cr Rod Ward.
As well as the football and netball club, Ballan cricket, tennis and bowls clubs, and other community representatives were on hand to celebrate the occasion.
The State Government contributed $3m to the project, which was also supported by the Moorabool Shire Council, Moorabool Wind Farm, Ballarat and District Community Bendigo Bank and other community organisations.
The main pavilion features a central function space and tiered viewing area, while the standalone change rooms include four female-friendly areas.
Cr Ward said this was an outstanding result for the entire Ballan community.
BFNC president David O'Hanlon said after delays had tested the patience of every involved, it was now time to look forward and create a new era.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.