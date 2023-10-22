Woodmans Hill Secondary College year 12s have spent one of their last days riding around the go-kart track and running around playing laser force.
The class is among more than 1200 year 12 students across Ballarat graduating in 2023 ahead of upcoming exams.
The Courier is on hand photographing some of the year 12 celebrations across Ballarat's schools, publishing online galleries and social pictures in print.
Check out the gallery above.
