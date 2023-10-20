The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

HMAS Ballarat II undertake civic duties for visit

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading Seaman Boatswain Mate Jasmine Davis and Commander Benjamin Dalton prepare to lay a wreath, on behalf of HMAS Ballarat II crew, at the cenotaph in Sturt Street. Picture by Kate Healy
Leading Seaman Boatswain Mate Jasmine Davis and Commander Benjamin Dalton prepare to lay a wreath, on behalf of HMAS Ballarat II crew, at the cenotaph in Sturt Street. Picture by Kate Healy

HMAS Ballarat II company members have wrapped up a rare, short visit to the city they represent with a few parting gifts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.