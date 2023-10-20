HMAS Ballarat II company members have wrapped up a rare, short visit to the city they represent with a few parting gifts.
Among official tokens for City of Ballarat and the city's Returned and Services League sub-branches was a crew baseball cap emblazoned with Mayor Hudson.
The mayor hosted crew members for a civic reception and dinner this week during the visit, in which crew also paid tribute to Ballarat's service men and women at the cenotaph.
Crew have also been talking to community members about defence force careers and the work they do in the national interest and to represent this city.
Visiting crew told The Courier earlier this week this was a "once in a career" chance to visit Ballarat together.
HMAS Ballarat II has been undergoing modernisation upgrades in its docking base an hour south of Perth.
The ship is the sixth of eight Anzac class frigates and sports about 170 crew members at full capacity.
Crew members spent time in Bendigo and Crib Point on the Mornington Peninsula on Friday working with the ship's twin cadet units.
But crew proudly represent Ballarat and often support the city's charities, such as joining in Run for a Cause virtually from the ship's deck.
