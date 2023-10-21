Retired urban planner Kate Cullinan is calling on the community to support her idea to combat the rising tide of homelessness in the Ballarat area.
The 71-year-old said there was an unacceptable number of rough sleepers in Ballarat, and is calling for people to donate items such as caravans, cabins and shipping containers which can be refurbished and used as relief accommodation.
Ballarat has been facing a homelessness crisis in recent months, where relief services are struggling to keep up with demand for housing.
In July, Uniting Ballarat homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage told The Courier there were 80 people sleeping rough around Ballarat, while they were forced to turn away 1000 people in 2022 as they did not have the resources to help them.
On October 19, 2023, Mr Liversage said Uniting was trying to help the rising number of homeless sleeping at White Flat Oval, as people continued to struggle with a lack of affordable housing options.
Ms Cullinan said after looking at ABS data she estimated there were at least 2000 people without secure accommodation in the Ballarat local government area, and many of these were rough sleepers.
"The state government has said for ages and ages we're going to provide social housing, we're going to provide affordable housing, but the question is, 'when?, when?, when?' ," she said.
To address this inefficiency in the system, Ms Cullinan has developed Help4Homeless, which after refurbishing temporary housing facilities, will look to install them at caravan parks or on private property and provide them to people in need.
As the organisation is in its infancy, Ms Cullinan said they have no website yet, but for people wishing to donate property or to volunteer with refurbishing and coordination, they can get in touch via Ballarat's homelessness support organisations such as Uniting.
Ms Cullinan said many people had old caravans which had been unused for years, and she hoped they would donate them to a good cause.
"We need people to help with maybe providing a shed to house caravans, and of course we need people to donate caravans or give them as an extended loan," she said.
Before retiring, Ms Cullinan worked as an urban planner, where she specialised in housing planning.
She moved to Ballarat in 2006, and said she thought the current homelessness crisis was the worst it had been since she came to the city.
Ms Cullinan also said the housing crisis was being exacerbated by a lack of appropriate accommodation, as not many dwellings exist for single occupants.
She hopes Help4Homeless can help address this issue, which she said was a statewide concern rather than being specific to Ballarat.
Census data published in 2023, revealed there were 30,660 Victorians without a home, which accounted for 27 per cent of Australia's homeless population.
Rough sleepers make up less than 7 per cent of this population, with many people fighting temporary, insecure or unsafe housing situations.
Help4Homeless held their first fundraising event on October 20 at Barkly Square, and there will be further fundraisers in November and February.
