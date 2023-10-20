CONSIDER employing a released prisoner.
A group of emerging community leaders are joining voices to advocate for awareness among Ballarat businesses of all sizes to become more informed about the concept for tackling worker shortages.
And to consider offering hope.
Visiting His Majesty's Prison Langi Kal Kal has long been a highlight and one of the most challenging aspect of Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers program (formerly Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum).
A band of Future Shapers have taken on one of the biggest questions that arises from the visit - would you consider employing a former prisoner - with a practical solution.
The group has worked with the Department of Justice to host a community breakfast session at Ballarat Technology Park on Tuesday, October 24, bringing in lived experience of life after release and a business that has taken a chance.
Future Shaper Padma Giri said everyone could play a role in helping to break cycles of re-offending - and jobs was a critical pathway.
"The big fear for a number of years is that those in the [prison] system do not have a place to live and not have the documents needed for life after release," Ms Giri said.
"...Their world can change quickly. There may be plenty they are getting their head around and there may be challenges but a job can give some hope for them to stick with something they can rely on and prevent re-offending."
Ms Giri said flexibility from employers, especially in early days, was often a hurdle for former prisoners in navigating everything they need to get settled in life after release.
Future Shapers met earlier this year with Langi Kal Kal prisoners who were either nearing or up for parole about their concerns for release and the skills and industry experience and training they had developed during their time in prison. This can include, but is not limited to: metal work, horticulture, food and building and construction.
The presentation will feature innovative employment models to source such skilled and accredited workers who are embarking on rebuilding careers and lives.
"We've also had really good conversations with Corrections Victoria and it comes at a good time for Corrections Victoria in trying to get more people to try and support ex-prisoners in a number of ways," Ms Giri said.
"There are some pathways that exist for ex-prisoners. As Future Shapers we get to meet some major employers and are know they are calling for employees...This event could be a way to link each other to the Department of Justice to help identify the right skills and match it to placements."
For more information, email info@lar.ballarat.vic.au.
