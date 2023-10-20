The Courier
Pair arrested by police following alleged Wendouree armed robbery

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:29pm
Police have charged a man over an alleged armed robbery in Wendouree, where a woman was allegedly confronted with a knife and hit in the head.

