Police have charged a man over an alleged armed robbery in Wendouree, where a woman was allegedly confronted with a knife and hit in the head.
The alleged incident happened in Maple Avenue on Wednesday, October 18, where police allege the victim was confronted by a group of males outside of her vehicle.
The men then allegedly left the scene with her vehicle's registration places and wheels, after she was struck in the head.
Just after 1pm on Thursday, October 19, detectives from the Echo Taskforce arrested a 24 year-old man "of no fixed address" in a carpark in Wendouree, with help from the Special Operations Group.
A 24-year-old man of no fixed place of address was arrested without incident in a carpark in Wendouree just after 1pm on 19 October with the assistance of the Special Operations Group.
"Police also searched his vehicle and located drugs and edged weapons," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Search warrants were then executed at two residential properties in Wendouree and one in Brown Hill.
"A 27-year-old Wendouree man was arrested at one of the Wendouree properties and police also seized a quantity of GHB and several prohibited weapons."
"The 24-year-old man, who is also a patched member of the Mongols OMCG, was charged with armed robbery, assault, theft from motor vehicle, fail to answer bail, fail to notify a change of address re a Firearm Prohibition order, possess GHB and possess controlled weapon.
"The 27-year-old man was charged with possess drug of dependence and weapons offences."
The pair were due to face court in Ballarat on Friday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.