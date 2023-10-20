Woolworths' $586 million partial purchase of Ballarat business PETstock has hit a potential roadblock, after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [ACCC] raised "very significant" concerns about some of PETstock's previous acquisitions.
The concerns related to numerous acquisitions made by PETstock between 2017 and 2022, which the ACCC said were anti-competitive in nature and hadn't been revealed to the regulatory body at the time they were made.
Australia's competition and anti-competitive behaviour laws exist to protect consumers by banning business from damaging competition, and consequently driving up retail prices.
In a statement, the ACCC said PETstock's acquisition of Best Friends Pets, Pet City, Animal Tuckerbox and Pet and Aquarium Warehouse raised anti-competitive concerns.
"Our investigation so far has identified significant concerns with these four transactions in particular because of their impact on national and state-wide chain-on-chain competition, as well as competition in multiple local areas" ACCC commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said in a statement.
"While there is currently no mandatory requirement for merger parties to notify the ACCC, the decision taken here to proceed with acquisitions of this scale without seeking ACCC clearance demonstrates the limitations of the current informal merger regime in Australia."
The ACCC said just because the transactions had already taken place did not stop it from investigating, and if necessary taking legal action against PETstock.
As a result, PETstock have offered to divest in 41 specialty pet retail stores, 25 co-located veterinary hospitals, four brands and two online retail stores.
The ACCC said it invited submissions on the proposed divesture by November 1, 2023.
The issue came to light as the ACCC reviewed the proposed 55 per cent acquisition of PETstock by supermarket giant Woolworths.
Woolworths also supplies pet food, pet accessories and pet health products in Australia.
In February, 2023, the Ballarat family-owned business announced the proposed acquisition worth $586 million.
In a statement, a PETstock group spokesperson said they were continuing to work with the ACCC on the matter.

"During this time all sites will continue to operate with our ongoing support," the statement said.
"We remain committed to the care of all stores and each and every team member."
In a statement, Woolworths Group company secretary Kate Eastoe said the transactions in question all pre-date Woolworths deal to acquire 55% of PETstock.
"Woolworths Group remains focused on working with the PETstock Group founders to complete the proposed acquisition and will engage with the ACCC as part of this consultation to ensure all regulatory approvals are in place prior to completion," the statement said.
