The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Business

ACCC investigating acquisitions made by Ballarat business PETstock

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
October 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Woolworths' $586 million partial purchase of Ballarat business PETstock has hit a potential roadblock, after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [ACCC] raised "very significant" concerns about some of PETstock's previous acquisitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.