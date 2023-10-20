Kerbside glass collections across the city of Ballarat may make a return, if a recommendation report into changes to kerbside waste and glass collection is adopted by the council next week.
It follows a proposal to introduce a new weekly Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) collection, household waste collection changing from weekly to fortnightly, the introduction of a monthly residential glass bin collection and for mixed recyclables to continue to be collected fortnightly across the city.
Council officers have recommended the council adopt the changes, after two rounds of community consultation, information from other councils in Victoria and information regarding incoming state government service standards.
Councillors will consider the report at the upcoming council meeting on Wednesday, October 25.
The council said 40 per cent of residents surveyed favoured a weekly Food Organics and Garden Organics collection, while 84 per cent supported a glass kerbside service.
"Should Council adopt the proposed FOGO and household waste collection changes, the rollout will take place at a date to be determined," a council media release said.
"The exact timing will be dependent on a range of factors, including the City of Ballarat being able to engage a suitable FOGO processor in the region as well as procuring bins and caddies, and the development and implementation of a comprehensive community education campaign."
There has not been a kerbside glass recycling collection in Ballarat since 2019, with changes forcing residents to drop glass off at nine drop-off points around the city, or putting them it in with regular rubbish.
In 2021, Ballarat was the only council in Victoria without a kerbside glass service.
