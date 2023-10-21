Ballarat's Barkly Square will host its next market - with a Christmas and end-of-year theme - on Friday December 1st
It follows a glorious day of Spring Fiesta fun on Friday October 20, where everyone from pole dancers to multicultural food vendors were cooking up a storm.
The evening markets are held four times a year - with 2024 dates yet to be finalised - and are aimed at bringing together the community in Ballarat East to enjoy arts, crafts, food, live music and more.
The markets generally run from 4-8pm at the site - opposite the Ballarat CFA station - and tie in with events such as the Harmony and Winter festivals.
