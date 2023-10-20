The Courier
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Have Your Say

Questions over state of our fire trucks: The Courier readers have their say

October 20 2023 - 6:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Questions over state of our fire trucks: readers
Questions over state of our fire trucks: readers

Not suited for bushfires: firefighters frustrated at old, unusable trucks

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.