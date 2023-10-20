Questions over state of our fire trucks: readers

"All the tankers suited to bushfires went back to the CFA and there has never been any funding to replace them at FRV. Our FRV bushfire fleet is just about non-existent." - Isn't that part of the demarkation between FRV and CFA? CFA handles such events, so FRV can attend to other incidents and not have resources tied down in long duration events.
- M.S.
If the boom and hydraulics are periodically checked like mobile cranes are then it doesn't matter how old it is, it hardly gets used
- David Troon
Ok, so the firefighters are upset because their ladder truck is old enough to vote (20 years old). The questions are, has it been well maintained and does it still do its job? It may disturb the firefighters to know that our army could potentially send Australian soldiers off to war protected by Armoured Personnel Carriers that are old enough to be their grandparents. The army's M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers are 60 years old and the plan is to replace only 127 of the 450 60-year-old vehicles that remain in service.
- Clint Crout
I am sorry that the Voice has not been understood by a majority of Australians.
I am sad if a Voice/Treaty will not happen in my lifetime.
I was born in Australia, and love this wide, beautiful country and the Wadawurrung Country where I live.
Many different people from cultures around the world leave their country and culture to come to this wide, beautiful land.
Here, everyone can enjoy freedoms which many other countries and cultures do not enjoy. Most people who come to live in Australia stay, some may live close to each other in close proximity to like-culture neighbours, and continue some of their traditions here in Australia, but they mostly want to become Australian citizens.
Here in Australia, the Indigenous peoples have a long history of caring for this wide, beautiful land which we can still, all enjoy.
The least we can do is give Indigenous peoples a Voice and/or a Treaty, this is their country and home, they have no other to return to if they are not happy, they are Indigenous.
Many other countries have a Voice and /or a treaty with their Indigenous peoples, when is the right time if not now for Australia?
- Judith Bailey
The referendum of yesterday has been defeated
Does that mean that the Uluru statement, in all it's dignity, has been to no avail? I believe we can solve this. As mentioned, many other countries have found a respectful way to acknowledge and listen to their Indigenous peoples.
The paths to equity, respect and dignity take many forms. I urge those who feel disheartened to take a breath, rest and reflect for a few days but not to lose hope for a better future for all of us.
Hope is just the beginning of change. Next we have to bring into existence and 'make real', at a local, national and international level, the hopes and aspirations for a kinder, more compassionate world.
- Jennifer Franklin
I doubt we'll recover: victims stricken after Ballarat crime spree
We had a new car stolen from our garage four years ago and our youngest daughter checked all the doors and windows of the house before bedtime for about two years after.
I can only imagine what this couple are going through.
- Peter Wallace
