Questions over state of our fire trucks: readers

Ok, so the firefighters are upset because their ladder truck is old enough to vote (20 years old). The questions are, has it been well maintained and does it still do its job? It may disturb the firefighters to know that our army could potentially send Australian soldiers off to war protected by Armoured Personnel Carriers that are old enough to be their grandparents. The army's M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers are 60 years old and the plan is to replace only 127 of the 450 60-year-old vehicles that remain in service.