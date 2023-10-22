Dust off your lederhosen, plait your hair - and fill up that stein.
Oktoberfest has returned to Kryal Castle after a five year break. - and it's been such a hit, organisers want to make it an annual event.
"It was huge in 2018 and I'm not sure why it hasn't been held since then," Kryal Castle General Manager Bart Hamilton said.
"The response has been great - and I expect we'll probably get close to 1500 people through the gate on Saturday.
"The accommodation was booked out a month in advance. We think most of the people here today are from the Ballarat area.
"The 2023 Oktoberfest will be a good launch point.
"Next year we'll get some of the German clubs involved and do a few more cultural activities."
Plenty of patrons dressed up for the event - which was inspired by a Munich festival attracting around six million tourists a year.
The German event traces its origins to a public celebration of the marriage of the Crown Prince of Bavaria and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen on 12 October 1810.
The Ballarat's version of Oktoberfest included traditional oompah bands - plus hip-hop artist 360 as well as Big Twisty and the Funk Nasty.
"Really this event is kinda half-Oktoberfest and half-music festival," Mr Hamilton said.
"We've got a broad range of people here aged probably 25 to 45.
"There are the steins of German beer - plus schnitzels, pretzels, wurst. Pretty much all of it is German."
The venue's next big project is Live at the Castle - a series of three festivals in the month of November.
Mr Hamilton said the attraction's new Holiday Park was expected to book out as soon as tickets were advertised - with tickets themselves selling out afterwards.
"There are only so many people we can have in the castle at once," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.