The Premier says more than 90 per cent of the Fire Rescue Victoria truck fleet is available to respond to callouts - but the United Firefighters Union says having one in ten trucks out of action is just not on.
Local delegates say the State Government has also failed to look into the age of the fleet.
It comes after 1600-plus people gathered at State Parliament this week, calling for decades-old FRV vehicles to be replaced - and extra vehicles added.
It was also revealed a 37m ladder platform truck based at Ballarat City (FRV station 67) was 20 years old - and well beyond its engineer-recommended 15-year lifespan.
Another Ballarat vehicle used for spare breathing gear at large fires was deemed unroadworthy - and replaced with a smaller vehicle from Melbourne.
On top of that, a $1 million Heavy Technical Rescue truck had broken down since arriving in Ballarat less than a year ago, although it had since been repaired.
Jacinta Allan claimed the fire trucks were not falling apart.
"I quibble a little bit with your characterisation of the quality of those trucks," she said.
"I know from the advice I've received from Fire Rescue Victoria that across the State they have more than 90 per cent of their fleet available to respond to callouts.
"The fleet that is not out on the road is constantly being repaired and maintained by their expert teams of mechanics.
"As you'd expect, from time to time, when the fleet responds to an incident, they need to come back to home base and have a bit of maintenance done on them.
"Our focus has been providing the resources to Fire Rescue Victoria to keep our communities safe and provide our firefighters with the equipment that they need."
Ballarat UFU delegate Luke Shearer said Ms Allan failed to address the age of some of the FRV trucks.
"The union completely rejects the Premier's comments that the fleet is not in disarray," he said.
"Firefighters have had to endure trucks breaking down - and even catching fire - on the way to jobs.
"The trucks we use every day in Ballarat are probably newer than the ones in Melbourne, but if one breaks down here, there are no spare appliances.
"Firefighters have to wait hours or even days to get a replacement.
"To say that 10 per cent of the fleet is not available is still a lot of trucks off the road - and we're possibly heading for a bad Summer.."
The Bendigo-based MP was in Ballarat on Friday to inspect 11 new social housing dwellings at Delacombe.
