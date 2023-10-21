Ballarat-Redan 9-310 (J Hayes 69, R Sandhu 62, D Carton 44, C Ronan 42, H Palmer 6-83) def Buninyong 9-188 (H Bond 61no, M Flynn 52, D Carton 5-43, M Aikman 4-27)
A new-look Ballarat-Redan has served notice that is set for a big year in the First XI with a dominant performance over Buninyong, highlighted by two new faces that turned heads.
With Canadian import Randhir Sandhu literally straight off the plane and into the opening position with 62 off 47 balls and Connor Ronan making 42 off 42 balls in his first game for the club in three years, the Two Swords smashed their way to 9-313.
In reply, Buninyong was never in the hunt despite some strong performances from the lower order including skipper Harry Bond who was unbeaten on 61 and Michael Flynn's 52, eventually finishing at 9-188.
Ballarat-Redan playing coach Nathan Patrikeos said it was the complete performance made even more meritorious in the fact that leading run scorer Zac Jenkins missed out.
"We mentioned that Zac has made our big score for the past two weeks, this time he's missed out, it's good to know it's not just him or nothing, we had a a heap of guys who contributed," he said."We had the positive intent right from the start, Randhir literally arrived on Friday from Canada and Connor Ronan, who's played plenty of Premier Cricket in the second and thirds are both good quality batters.
"Randhir has played for Canada in the Under-19 World Cup. (Captain) Chris Egan had a family friend who was Canadian and played last year, we were talking to him, but he was mates with 'Ravhi' and we got him through those channels.
"It was pretty tricky early, but he looked like he was batting on a completely different surface, it was amazing to watch."
While the batsmen did the job, both Matthew Aikman and David Carton dominated with the ball, combining for all nine wickets to fall.
"Matty's opening spell was sensation, he was moving it a fair bit," Patrikeos said.
"Dave Carton was great through the middle, to be honest, I thought he was unlucky not to get a couple of others as well."
For Buninyong, the biggest issue revolves around the bowling after giving up 37 wides throughout the innings. That contributed to them being docked two overs from their innings, and with such a big score to chase, they never looked in the hunt.
Darley 7-221 (R Hoey 43, L Herring 35, R Knowles 3-30) def Brown Hill 170 (N Cochrane 71, M Ekanayaka 4-31)
Madushanka Ekanayaka has once again come back to terrorise the Brown Hill batting line-up, leading his Darley side to a big win on Saturday.
While not quite hitting the 9-15 heights of 2021, Ekanayaka still proved to be the chief destroyer, ripping through Brown Hill's top order with four of the first five wickets to fall as he and Ben Longhurst led his side to a big victory.
Ekanayaka would finish the day with 4-31 off eight overs, but had four early wickets as Brown Hill slumped to 6-34. He was not being called upon late despite a rear-guard action from the Brown Hill lower order, led by Nick Cochrane who made 71.
Cochrane was well supported by Fraser Hunt and Shashi Fernando who each made scores in the 20s. But when they fell, the writing was on the wall for Brown Hill. Drew Locke cleaning up the tail, with Cochrane the last to go with the score on 170, 52 short over victory.
Earlier, Darley had batted itself into a strong position, reaching 7-221 from its 50 overs, with a lot of players getting starts, but no-one going onto a big score.
Opener Rocky Hoey led the way with 43, but he had plenty of support from the likes of Drew Locke (37), Lachlan Herring (35) and Hasitha Wickramasinghe (30).
Ryan Knowles and Lahiru Gunasinghage each picked up three wickets, but Tom Bourke-Finn and Viraj Pushpakumara were Brown Hill's best, bowling tightly without luck throughout the Darley innings.
Mount Clear 9-178 (T Le Lievre 61) def by East Ballarat 5-182 (H Ganley 55, L Hodgins 54no)
East Ballarat remain undefeated after a solid win over Mount Clear, despite a few little heart murmurs throughout the contest.
For the most part, the Hawks controlled the match against the Mounties, restricting Mount Clear to just 9-178 from its 50 overs. Tom Le Lievre was a lone hand for Mount Clear making 61 from 102 balls, but no-one else really got going with Grant Trevenen's late 21 not out the second best score.
With East's strong top order, the total never looked enough on the Eastern Oval turf. Despite the early loss of Sam Cocks for 6, Harli Givvens (20), Harry Ganley 55 off just 56 balls and Lewis Hodgins' unbeaten 54 from 100 balls were the keys to the win.
The one bright spot for Mount Clear was back-to-back wickets of Finlay Baker and Jacob Eyers, but Chris Jerram (26no) made sure he and Hodgins were able to get the premiers home with nine over to spare.
Wendouree 4-272 (M Nolan 101no, S Segrave 63, M Maloney 46no) def Naps-Sebas 119 (L Corden 36, S Peeters 4-37)
What a great leveller cricket is. Last weekend, Naps-Sebas pair Sajith Dissanayaka and Daniel Scott combined for more than 200 runs. On Saturday, the total between them was 1.
Dissanayaka went from 153 to a golden duck when Ash McCafferty found the edge on the first ball of the chase of Wendouree's 4-272.
Mick Nolan gleefully took the catch, already capping off a spectacular day after he earlier made an unbeaten 101.
With Dissanayaka back in the pavilion, Nathan Doonan tried to rescue the innings, but when he fell for 23, then Scott for just 1, the Red Caps were well on their way to a big win, Naps-Sebas crumbling to be all out for 119.
As well as Nolan's late century, there was plenty to like about the Wendouree innings with opener Stephen Segrave coming into the side, hitting 63 while Monty Maloney hit out late to be not out 45 off 40 balls. It will create some good selection headaches for the brains trust next week.
Red Caps skipper Heath Pyke said it was an all-round clean performance after the disappointments with the bat in the opening round.
"As much as round one didn't go our way, we've taken some learnings out of it and I think being back on turf is more familiar to us," he said.
"Most of our batsmen got a start today which was pleasing, it's something we spoke about was spending some time on the wicket, get yourself in. I think Mick was two of 20 or something, but we always know you can catch up on the innings late and that's what we did."
Pyke said the two big dismissals at the top of the Naps-Sebas innings gave his side confidence.
"Maybe there's wasn't much planning that went into the very first ball," he said. "But at the same time, it's something I try and drum to the bowlers is to be ready to go first up, no matter when you come on.
"To get the big wicket first up and then have them 3-30, when you're chasing 270, we knew it would be a hard road back for them from there."
Bacchus Marsh 9-154 (A Wakefield 43no, T Wardell 34, J Pegg 3-25) def by Golden Point 4-155 (L Anderson 54, J White 36, A Wakefield 3-44)
Golden Point has continued its outstanding start to the BCA First XI season with a comprehensive victory over Bacchus Marsh.
The Pointees were never in any danger in this one, restricting Bacchus Marsh to 9-154 from its 50 overs.
Three wickets from Josh Pegg led the way for the Pointees in terms of figures, but in truth this was more an overall performance, than any one player being relied on.
Bacchus Marsh's Armi Wakefield did his bit to rescue his side's innings, unbeaten on 43, but he didn't have the support around him.
Golden Point then made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 33 overs for the loss of four wickets. The Pointees will be pleased to get a half century from opener Lachlan Anderson, while also getting another strong start from Josh White who made 36.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.