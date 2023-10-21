Geoscience Australia has confirmed a 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit Colac early on Sunday morning, October 22.
The State Emergency Service said the earthquake caused little to no damage.
The earthquake was initially reported as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake when it occurred at 2.11am, before being revised to 5.0. The location was originally reported as Apollo Bay and later updated to Colac.
An aftershock with a magnitude 3.6 occurred at Apollo Bay at 5.44am.
The tremors were felt all over the Ballarat region, with residents as far as Creswick, Ballan, Miners Rest and Invermay reporting feeling the impact.
The SES has advised people to stay safe by avoiding damaged buildings, roads, bridges, fallen trees and powerlines in the impacted area.
For earthquake-related emergency help from SES, call 132 500.
Aftershocks may occur. If this happens:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.