Dare we say it, but it was a Crackerjack day at Avoca as racing finally returned to the Pyrenees track for the first time since 2019.
And it was an equally big day for Miners Rest trainer Archie Alexander who not only trained the winner of the feature race, the Avoca Cup (1860m) but also saw his rising star filly Vivy Air run herself into near favouritsm for the group 1 Thousand Guineas (1600m) on November 18.
Alexander watched on from Caulfield as Crackerjack Prince produced a big finish to take the Avoca Cup.
"We've got some really good owners who were all there cheering him on," Alexander said. "Darren Dance, the co-owner has been keen to target the country cups, it's good prize money there.
"I must admit it was a tough watch, it's a pretty tight track and we weren't sure how he'd handle it, but he got his head in front when it mattered most.
"He's been up for six or seven months now, so he might need a bit of a break pretty soon. There's an idea to stick to country cups, something like the St Arnaud Cup perhaps, but he's a horse that could easily compete at Moonee Valley as well."
MORE FROM AVOCA
At Caulfield, Alexander watched on as Vivy Air overcame a slow start to finish second in the group 2 Guineas Prelude.
"We were very happy but it's something we weren't surprised about, we were there for a reason, we really liked the filly, we hoped she'd run well," he said.
"Certainly we're not surprised, but it was a big step from a Seymour 64 class to a Group 2 at Caulfield.
"Another 200m will be perfect for her when we get to the Guineas."
Alexander said he had hoped Vivy Air would be further up the field, but a slow start meant she had a lot of ground to make up.
"She only had one behind her at the turns and we thought, she's going to run last or second last here," he said.
"But she's run some very good sectionals. The plan was to push forward, but she was slow away, we didn't want to be that far back."
Alexander confirmed that winner of the Group 3 Quezette, Bound For Home would be retired after a disappointing run in the listed Alinghi Stakes.
"She cost $50,000 as a yearling, she'll make a lot more than that as a mum," he said.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.