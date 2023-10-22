The Courier
Police

Man dies in fatal crash on Old Melbourne Road, Ballan

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 22 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:58pm
Police are investigating the crash that occurred on Saturday, October 21, 2023. File picture by Adam Trafford.
A man has been killed after being struck by a car in Ballan on Saturday, October 21.

