A man has been killed after being struck by a car in Ballan on Saturday, October 21.
The accident happened on Old Melbourne Road about 8.45pm.
In a statement, police said the male pedestrian, who died at the scene, was yet to be formally identified.
The male driver of the car stopped at the scene.
The death brings the provisional lives lost tally to 231, compared to 200 at the same time last year.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.